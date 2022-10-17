Films portraying Mumbai's true essence
Lubna Khan
OCT 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Salaam Bombay
Salaam Bombay portrays an 11-year-old's journey through the rough underbelly of Mumbai
Gully Boy
Starring Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy highlights the underground rap scene from the slums of Dharavi
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt is based on the life of Gangubai who ruled Kamathipura. The film is set in the 60s and portrays the architecture in Mumbai at the time
Dhobi Ghat
Dhobi Ghat is a story of four people from different backgrounds in the city that never sleeps
Starring Irrfan Khan, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Paresh Rawal, Mumbai Meri Jaan revolves around the horrific 2006 train blasts in Mumbai and its aftermath
Mumbai Meri Jaan
Satya
Unfortunate events lead Satya to a life of crime. The film follows his journey as he sets out to punish those who subjected his life to misery
Bombay Boys
Bombay Boys follows the lives of three NRI boys with a common dream of making it big in Bollywood
Once Upon a Time in Mumbai
Travel to the 1970s and witness the power struggle for control over Mumbai in this film!