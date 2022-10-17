Heading 3

Films portraying Mumbai's true essence

Lubna Khan

OCT 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDb

Salaam Bombay

Salaam Bombay portrays an 11-year-old's journey through the rough underbelly of Mumbai

Image Source: IMDb

Gully Boy

Starring Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy highlights the underground rap scene from the slums of Dharavi

Image: IMDb

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt is based on the life of Gangubai who ruled Kamathipura. The film is set in the 60s and portrays the architecture in Mumbai at the time

Image: IMDb

Dhobi Ghat

Dhobi Ghat is a story of four people from different backgrounds in the city that never sleeps

Image: IMDb

Starring Irrfan Khan, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Paresh Rawal, Mumbai Meri Jaan revolves around the horrific 2006 train blasts in Mumbai and its aftermath

Mumbai Meri Jaan

Image: IMDb

Satya

Unfortunate events lead Satya to a life of crime. The film follows his journey as he sets out to punish those who subjected his life to misery

Image: IMDb

Bombay Boys

Bombay Boys follows the lives of three NRI boys with a common dream of making it big in Bollywood

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

Image: IMDb

Travel to the 1970s and witness the power struggle for control over Mumbai in this film!

Image: IMDb