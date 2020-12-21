Films rejected by Govinda

December 21, 2020

Govinda is one of the most popular stars of Bollywood

As revealed by the actor, he was offered James Cameron's Avatar

Govinda further mentioned that he gave the title of the film

The actor also turned down Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas

He was offered to play the role of Chunni Lal but he refused to do as he didn't want to play a side character
The actor also refused to be a part of Taal

He felt the character was not fit for him at that time

The actor also turned down
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

He did so because of the script's explicit language

The actor also rejected Chandni which later went on to become a huge hit

