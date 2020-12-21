Films rejected by Govinda December 21, 2020
Govinda is one of the most popular stars of Bollywood
As revealed by the actor, he was offered James Cameron's Avatar
Govinda further mentioned that he gave the title of the film
The actor also turned down Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas
He was offered to play the role of Chunni Lal but he refused to do as he didn't want to play a side character
The actor also refused to be a part of Taal
He felt the character was not fit for him at that time
The actor also turned down
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
He did so because of the script's explicit language
The actor also rejected Chandni which later went on to become a huge hit
For more updates on Govinda, follow PINKVILLA