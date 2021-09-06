sepptember 06, 2021


Films of Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor

Dhan Daulat, directed by Harish Shah and starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, was released in 1980. It discusses our society's class divide

Anjane Mein, a 1978 film directed by Samir Ganguly, starred Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in key roles

Doosara Aadmi was directed by Ramesh Talwar. This film had Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Rakhee in the lead roles

Amar Akbar Anthony, released in 1977, starring Amitabh Bachhan, Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor. It is considered one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema history

Rafoo Chakkar, a 1975 film directed by Narender Bedi and produced by Nadiadwala, featured Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Khel Khel Mein, directed by Ravi Tandon in 1975, was a romance thriller. It starred Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

The 1975 film Zinda Dil was directed by Sikandar Khanna. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor shared good chemistry in the film

Zehreela Insaan, a 1974 film, was directed by Puttanna Kanagal. This is one of the early films that popularised Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh as a successful couple in the 1970s

Do Dooni Chaar, a family comedy-drama film, starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, received a lot of positive feedback from the audience

Besharam, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, released in 2013. It starred Rishi, Neetu as well as their son, Ranbir Kapoor

