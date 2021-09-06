Films of Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor

Dhan Daulat, directed by Harish Shah and starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, was released in 1980. It discusses our society's class divide
Anjane Mein, a 1978 film directed by Samir Ganguly, starred Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in key roles
Doosara Aadmi was directed by Ramesh Talwar. This film had Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Rakhee in the lead roles
Amar Akbar Anthony, released in 1977, starring Amitabh Bachhan, Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor. It is considered one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema history
Rafoo Chakkar, a 1975 film directed by Narender Bedi and produced by Nadiadwala, featured Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor
Khel Khel Mein, directed by Ravi Tandon in 1975, was a romance thriller. It starred Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor
The 1975 film Zinda Dil was directed by Sikandar Khanna. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor shared good chemistry in the film
Zehreela Insaan, a 1974 film, was directed by Puttanna Kanagal. This is one of the early films that popularised Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh as a successful couple in the 1970s
Do Dooni Chaar, a family comedy-drama film, starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, received a lot of positive feedback from the audience
Besharam, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, released in 2013. It starred Rishi, Neetu as well as their son, Ranbir Kapoor