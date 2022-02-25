Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 25, 2022
Films with same name but different plots
Baaghi
The Salman Khan starrer was about a rebel who left his home for the love of his life, who worked in a brothel. His parents disapprove of their connection, and they are attempting to flee the brothel
Image: IMDb
The 2016 release revolves around a rebellious man who falls in love with a girl, but situations separate them, and later he discovers that the girl was kidnapped by the martial arts champion
Image: IMDb
The 1994 release follows the story of a guy who was suspected of murdering his fiancée and was subsequently committed to a mental institution for treatment
Dilwale
Image: IMDb
The Rohit Shetty directorial was about Raj and Meera, who fall in love but are compelled to stay apart since they belong to rival mafia families. Years later, when their siblings fall in love, they get a second chance
Image: IMDb
The 1964 film follows a scientist who lands in a terrible situation after an experiment goes wrong and he murders his own employee
Mr. X
Image: IMDb
The Emraan Hashmi-starrer revolves around Raghuram, who is left to die by corrupt authorities after he completes a secret operation. Then he drinks a restorative potion that has the side effect of making him invisible, allowing him to take his revenge
Image: IMDb
The 1977 film revolves around a flamboyant secret agent who is sent to investigate the kidnapping of a famous scientist. He enlists the assistance of the scientist's daughter, Anju, and the two fight the criminals together
Agent Vinod
Image: IMDb
The 2012 film stars Saif Ali Khan as an agent who sets out on a covert mission to discover the cause of his colleague's murder, but instead uncovers a much larger conspiracy
Image: IMDb
The 1999 film revolves around a con man, Sanju, who gets into a dispute with a smuggler to whom he owes Rs. 50 lakhs, and he has a month to acquire the money if he wants to rescue himself and his lover, Gudia
Image: IMDb
Khoobsurat
The Shashanka Ghosh directorial film follows a quirky physiotherapist who works for a royal family, but is bothered by their cold demeanour. She soon develops feelings for the young prince, who is engaged to another woman
Image: IMDb
The 1993 film depicts civilians attempting to prevent terrorist assaults in Assam soon after independence
Image: IMDb
Aankhen
The 2002 film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, is about a man who seeks revenge against the bank that fired him unfairly. In retaliation, he devises a complex money-laundering scheme using three visually handicapped guys
Image: IMDb
