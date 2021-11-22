AKSHAT SUNDRANI

Films slated to release in 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is scheduledto releaseis scheduled to release on February 18, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Image: IMDb

The historical drama, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde,will be releasing on January 14, 2022

Radhe Shyam

Image: IMDb

The Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer is slated to release on January 21, 2022

Prithviraj

Image: IMDb

The Karan Mehta directorial is slated to release on March 18, 2022

Shamshera

Image: IMDb

Abhishek Sharma’s directorial, starring Akshay Kumar, will be releasing on October 21, 2022

Ram Setu

Image: IMDb

The comedy horror film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Image: IMDb

The sequel to Heropanti, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, will hit theatres on April 29, 2022

Heropanti 2

Image: IMDb

The sports drama film, starring Ajay Devgn, is slated to release on June 3, 2022

Maidaan

Image: IMDb

The family drama, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Aanand L. Rai, is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022

Raksha Bandhan

Image: IMDb

