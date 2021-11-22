AKSHAT SUNDRANI
Nov 22, 2021
Films slated to release in 2022
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is scheduledto releaseis scheduled to release on February 18, 2022
Gangubai Kathiawadi
The historical drama, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde,will be releasing on January 14, 2022
Radhe Shyam
The Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer is slated to release on January 21, 2022
Prithviraj
The Karan Mehta directorial is slated to release on March 18, 2022
Shamshera
Abhishek Sharma’s directorial, starring Akshay Kumar, will be releasing on October 21, 2022
Ram Setu
The comedy horror film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
The sequel to Heropanti, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, will hit theatres on April 29, 2022
Heropanti 2
The sports drama film, starring Ajay Devgn, is slated to release on June 3, 2022
Maidaan
The family drama, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Aanand L. Rai, is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022
Raksha Bandhan
