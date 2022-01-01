Films that
celebrate rain
Sampriti
SEPT 14, 2022
Image: IMDb
Jab We Met
Remember Aditya and Geet’s carefree dance in the rain during ‘Tumse Hi’? It is a song that’d make you believe in love
Image: IMDb
Wake Up Sid
Konkana’s character in this movie comes to Mumbai to live her dream and experience the Bombay monsoon. After all, Bombay rain has its own magic
Image: IMDb
Guru
Nanna re, nanna re, nanna re na na re - You’d be lying if you said that this wasn’t the first thing that came to your mind when we listed this movie!
Image: IMDb
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
When Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan reunited after a long time at the summer camp and danced beautifully in the rain, our hearts melted!
Image: IMDb
Lagaan
Rains are our respite but for the people in villages, they are a source of income. Lagaan shows the importance of rain with the song ‘Ghanan Ghanan’
Image: IMDb
Aashiqui 2
One of the most heartbreaking yet beautiful movies of this era, this film made us understand the pain of love and the beauty of it was enhanced with rain
Image: IMDb
3 Idiots
The climax scene of 3 Idiots that brought Virus and Rancho closer and ended with the birth of a sweet baby boy happened during heavy rain
Image: IMDb
Dancing with kids is always fun and exhilarating. And, dancing with kids in rain? Well, that is what Dil To Pagal Hai’s ‘Koi Ladki Hai’ song shows and we love it
Dil To Pagal Hai
Image : IMDb
Baghban
If the rain is our companion for the good times, it is also our companion for the bad times. The song ‘Mai Yahan Tu Wahan’ and the rain perfectly depict the pain that Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini feel
Image: IMDb
Hum Tum
In this movie, we fell in love with the pair of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Remember the sweet moment when they proclaimed their love for each other? Yes, rain was a paid actor there!
