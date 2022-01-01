Heading 3

Films that

celebrate rain

Image: IMDb

Jab We Met

Remember Aditya and Geet’s carefree dance in the rain during ‘Tumse Hi’? It is a song that’d make you believe in love

Image: IMDb

Wake Up Sid

Konkana’s character in this movie comes to Mumbai to live her dream and experience the Bombay monsoon. After all, Bombay rain has its own magic

Image: IMDb

Guru

Nanna re, nanna re, nanna re na na re - You’d be lying if you said that this wasn’t the first thing that came to your mind when we listed this movie!

Image: IMDb

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

When Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan reunited after a long time at the summer camp and danced beautifully in the rain, our hearts melted!

Image: IMDb

Lagaan

Rains are our respite but for the people in villages, they are a source of income. Lagaan shows the importance of rain with the song ‘Ghanan Ghanan’

Image: IMDb

Aashiqui 2

One of the most heartbreaking yet beautiful movies of this era, this film made us understand the pain of love and the beauty of it was enhanced with rain

Image: IMDb

3 Idiots

The climax scene of 3 Idiots that brought Virus and Rancho closer and ended with the birth of a sweet baby boy happened during heavy rain

Image: IMDb

Dancing with kids is always fun and exhilarating. And, dancing with kids in rain? Well, that is what Dil To Pagal Hai’s ‘Koi Ladki Hai’ song shows and we love it

Dil To Pagal Hai

Image : IMDb

Baghban

If the rain is our companion for the good times, it is also our companion for the bad times. The song ‘Mai Yahan Tu Wahan’ and the rain perfectly depict the pain that Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini feel

Image: IMDb

Hum Tum

In this movie, we fell in love with the pair of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Remember the sweet moment when they proclaimed their love for each other? Yes, rain was a paid actor there!

