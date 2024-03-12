Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 12, 2024
Films to watch if you liked Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys is a gripping survival thriller that has taken Malayalam Cinema by storm. If you enjoyed this movie, here are some other survival thrillers that are worth watching
Manjummel Boys
Image: IMDb
Based on the true events of the 2018 Kerala Floods, this Tovino Thomas starrer showcases the incredible resilience and unity of people in the face of adversity
Image: IMDb
2018
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Rajkummar Rao, Trapped is a riveting tale of a man's struggle to survive after being accidentally locked in a newly constructed apartment
Image: IMDb
Trapped
Helen is a heart-pounding thriller that follows the titular character's fight for survival after she finds herself trapped in a freezer at her workplace
Helen
Image: IMDb
This unsettling survival drama revolves around a child who accidentally falls into a drill hole and becomes trapped, showcasing her harrowing struggle to stay alive
Malootty
Image: IMDb
Starring Fahadh Faasil, Malayankunju is a gripping story of an electrician who finds himself buried beneath the debris of a landslide while trying to save his neighbor's newborn daughter
Malayankunju
Image: IMDb
Exit is a tense thriller that follows four teenagers as they find themselves stuck in a desolate bungalow, with their ordeal forming the core of the story
Exit
Image: IMDb
Based on the real-life evacuation of Indian nurses from Iraq in 2014, Take-Off is a must-watch survival thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat
Take-Off
Image: IMDb
Pihu is a heart-wrenching survival story of a small child who finds herself locked in her home after her mother passes away during the night
Pihu
Image: IMDb
Aadujeevitham
Image: IMDb
Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aadujeevitham is one of the most highly anticipated releases in Malayalam Cinema this year, set to hit theaters on March 29th
