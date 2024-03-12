Heading 3

March 12, 2024

Films to watch if you liked Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a gripping survival thriller that has taken Malayalam Cinema by storm. If you enjoyed this movie, here are some other survival thrillers that are worth watching

Manjummel Boys

Based on the true events of the 2018 Kerala Floods, this Tovino Thomas starrer showcases the incredible resilience and unity of people in the face of adversity

2018

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Rajkummar Rao, Trapped is a riveting tale of a man's struggle to survive after being accidentally locked in a newly constructed apartment

Trapped

Helen is a heart-pounding thriller that follows the titular character's fight for survival after she finds herself trapped in a freezer at her workplace

Helen

This unsettling survival drama revolves around a child who accidentally falls into a drill hole and becomes trapped, showcasing her harrowing struggle to stay alive

Malootty

Starring Fahadh Faasil, Malayankunju is a gripping story of an electrician who finds himself buried beneath the debris of a landslide while trying to save his neighbor's newborn daughter

Malayankunju

Exit is a tense thriller that follows four teenagers as they find themselves stuck in a desolate bungalow, with their ordeal forming the core of the story

Exit

Based on the real-life evacuation of Indian nurses from Iraq in 2014, Take-Off is a must-watch survival thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat

Take-Off

Pihu is a heart-wrenching survival story of a small child who finds herself locked in her home after her mother passes away during the night

Pihu

Aadujeevitham

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aadujeevitham is one of the most highly anticipated releases in Malayalam Cinema this year, set to hit theaters on March 29th

