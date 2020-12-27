Films turned down by Salman Khan December 27, 2020
Salman Khan has had an amazing filmy career. Though he has been a part of many films, he has also rejected numerous projects
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was first offered to former couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan
However, it didn't work out as Aishwarya and Salman had called it quits
Apparently, SLB again offered them the movie and Aishwarya would have agreed if Khan would've played Alauddin Khilji
As revealed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan rejected Josh because he was offered to play her brother
Salman Khan was offered Saif Ali Khan's role in Kal Ho Na Ho
The actor turned it down because he didn't want to play second fiddle to Shah Rukh Khan
Before Shah Rukh Khan, Baazigar was offered to Salman Khan
The actor felt the negative role might not work for his good boy image on the screen at that time
Salman Khan was also offered Chak De! India
Talking about rejecting the film, Salman said, "That was not my genre at that point of time"
