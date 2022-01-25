Entertainment
Jan 25, 2022
Films that were ahead of their time
No Smoking
This 2017 box office disaster was a piece of art that offers something new with each viewing that audiences weren’t ready for back then
Image: IMDb
Though this 2011 movie suffered the consequences of daring to be different, it brings about unexplored layers of human emotions
Image: IMDb
The Girl in Yellow Boots
Filhaal
Surrogacy might be a common term in today’s world but was a taboo topic that this 2002 film attempted to normalise
Image: IMDb
Khamosh
Khamosh demanded the viewers to get out of their comfort zone and unsurprisingly, no one watched the film
Image: IMDb
This 2011 movie by Mira Nair was exceptional for addressing the issues of child sexual abuse but was unfortunately unable to stir up a conversation back then!
Image: IMDb
Monsoon Wedding
Generations have missed out on this classic as it didn't fit in with the milieu of the times it was released in
Image: IMDb
Mera Naam Joker
Paanch
Anurag Kashyap's directorial debut was banned and didn’t see the light of the day. Those who watched it would beg to differ from the Censor Board’s statement - “it's neither healthy nor entertainment"
Image:Karisma Kapoor Instagram
This movie came out in the pre-globalization era and its brilliant performances and subtlety make this a must-watch for all film buffs
Image: IMDb
Ek Doctor Ki Maut
LSD smoothly sails between themes of casting couch, sexual repression and honour killing with nothing but a handheld camera
Image: IMDb
Love, Sex Aur Dokha
Some love stories are never meant to be understood and that’s the story of this movie where a man in his sixties falls in love with his daughter’s friend, a teenager
Image: IMDb
Nishabd
