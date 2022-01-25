Entertainment

Films that were ahead of their time

No Smoking

This 2017 box office disaster was a piece of art that offers something new with each viewing that audiences weren’t ready for back then

Image: IMDb

Though this 2011 movie suffered the consequences of daring to be different, it brings about unexplored layers of human emotions

Image: IMDb

The Girl in Yellow Boots

Filhaal

Surrogacy might be a common term in today’s world but was a taboo topic that this 2002 film attempted to normalise

Image: IMDb

Khamosh

Khamosh demanded the viewers to get out of their comfort zone and unsurprisingly, no one watched the film

Image: IMDb

This 2011 movie by Mira Nair was exceptional for addressing the issues of child sexual abuse but was unfortunately unable to stir up a conversation back then!

Image: IMDb

Monsoon Wedding

Generations have missed out on this classic as it didn't fit in with the milieu of the times it was released in

Image: IMDb

Mera Naam Joker

Paanch

Anurag Kashyap's directorial debut was banned and didn’t see the light of the day. Those who watched it would beg to differ from the Censor Board’s statement - “it's neither healthy nor entertainment"

Image:Karisma Kapoor Instagram

This movie came out in the pre-globalization era and its brilliant performances and subtlety make this a must-watch for all film buffs

Image: IMDb

Ek Doctor Ki Maut

LSD smoothly sails between themes of casting couch, sexual repression and honour killing with nothing but a handheld camera

Image: IMDb

Love, Sex Aur Dokha

Some love stories are never meant to be understood and that’s the story of this movie where a man in his sixties falls in love with his daughter’s friend, a teenager

Image: IMDb

Nishabd

