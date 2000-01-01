Sharmaji Namkeen (2022)
The movie marks the last film of late Rishi Kapoor. After his demise, Paresh Rawal had stepped into his shoes. The story is about a light-hearted 60-year-old retired man who lives in Delhi
The Lunchbox (2013)
The movie tells a story of a housewife (played by Nimrat Kaur) and a man (essayed by Irrfan Khan), who get connected after Mumbai’s tiffin service makes a mistake
This comedy movie stars Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles and is about a dysfunctional middle-class family who transformed because of their modern servant
Bawarchi (1972)
The movie is about a father-daughter relationship and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan
Piku (2015)
Starring Kunal Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, this comedy movie revolves around a fugitive who tries to find a chicken curry recipe to regain pride and wealth
Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012)
A sweet rom-com in which an egoist 64-year-old chef (played by Amitabh Bachchan) falls in love with a woman who is 30 years younger to him (essayed by Tabu)
Cheeni Kum (2007)
The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. The story revolves around a Hyderabadi girl and a Lucknawi cook
Daawat-e-Ishq (2014)
Directed by Amole Gupta, the movie tells a tale of a school teacher who forces the schoolchildren to share their food with him. He also warns Stanley to get a lunch box, if he wants to attend school
Stanley Ka Dabba (2011)
Starring Saif Ali Khan, the movie is about a chef father who reignites his passion for food while giving time to his son
Chef
The movie stars Sayani Gupta in a key role and revolves around some friends from Northeast India who cook a pungent delicacy for a wedding in Delhi, creating conflicts in the neighbourhood
Axone (2019)
