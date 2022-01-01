Films where pets were
the main character
Priyakshi Sharma
SEPT 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Dil Dhadakne Do
Who doesn’t remember Dil Dhadakne Do’s protagonist and narrator: Pluto? The cute fur baby held the whole movie together on his own with his witty commentary
Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Let’s be honest: Tuffy’s contribution to this movie is undermined! He rocked that climax scene and because of him, everyone got a happy ending
Haathi Mere Saathi
This movie opened our floodgates like no other. The relationship between Rajesh Khanna and the elephant was just so pure and beautiful
Teri Meherbaniyan
Here, the majestic brown lab, Moti was actually the hero and it avenged his master in the best possible way to give the movie the ending it deserved
Golmaal 3
Kareena’s dog Facebook in this movie made us laugh out loud. We are pretty sure Mithun is still terrified of that puppy!
Entertainment
Of course we didn’t forget this movie! It is a perfect example of the fact that no matter how much you hate a dog, you always fall in love with it!
Life of Pi
Yes, yes we know Richard Parker was no pet. He was a majestic tiger but his unique relationship with Pi was absolutely fascination
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Wondering who we are talking about here? Well, we are talking about Aditi’s pet cat! After all, a whole song was made for her (Kabhi Kabhi Aditi) that still makes us feel all the emotions
"Chal Dhanno aaj teri Basanti ki izzat ka sawal hai…" and then, Dhanno, the horse’s speed and grace in the movie amazed us
Sholay
Katti Batti
The love story between Imran and Kangana could only be contested with the chemistry between Imran and his cute pet turtle
