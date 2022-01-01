Heading 3

Films where pets were

the main character

Priyakshi Sharma

SEPT 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDb

Dil Dhadakne Do

Who doesn’t remember Dil Dhadakne Do’s protagonist and narrator: Pluto? The cute fur baby held the whole movie together on his own with his witty commentary

Image: IMDb

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Let’s be honest: Tuffy’s contribution to this movie is undermined! He rocked that climax scene and because of him, everyone got a happy ending

Image: IMDb

Haathi Mere Saathi

This movie opened our floodgates like no other. The relationship between Rajesh Khanna and the elephant was just so pure and beautiful

Image: IMDb

Teri Meherbaniyan

Here, the majestic brown lab, Moti was actually the hero and it avenged his master in the best possible way to give the movie the ending it deserved

Image: IMDb

Golmaal 3

Kareena’s dog Facebook in this movie made us laugh out loud. We are pretty sure Mithun is still terrified of that puppy!

Image: IMDb

Entertainment

Of course we didn’t forget this movie! It is a perfect example of the fact that no matter how much you hate a dog, you always fall in love with it!

Image: IMDb

Life of Pi

Yes, yes we know Richard Parker was no pet. He was a majestic tiger but his unique relationship with Pi was absolutely fascination

Image: IMDb

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Wondering who we are talking about here? Well, we are talking about Aditi’s pet cat! After all, a whole song was made for her (Kabhi Kabhi Aditi) that still makes us feel all the emotions

Image: IMDb

"Chal Dhanno aaj teri Basanti ki izzat ka sawal hai…" and then, Dhanno, the horse’s speed and grace in the movie amazed us

Sholay

Image: IMDb

Katti Batti

The love story between Imran and Kangana could only be contested with the chemistry between Imran and his cute pet turtle

