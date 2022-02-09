Films whose original title was changed

The Akshay Kumar starrer was originally titled as Laxmmi Bomb, but the title was changed to Laxmii when various Hindu organisations objected
The Shraddha Kapoor starrer was previously titled as Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai. Later, the name was changed to Haseena Parkar in order to spread the biography beyond the confines of Mumbai
The 2013 film was initially titled Ram Leela, but a petition was filed against it for infringing on religious sensitivities. The title was then changed to Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ram Leela
The 2009 release, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was titled Billu Barber, but several people objected because they thought the use of the word ‘barber’ was disparaging. Eventually, the title was changed to Billu
The horror comedy had to alter its title four times. The film was first titled Rooh Afza, then Roohi Afza, and later, Roohi Afzana. Finally, the name Roohi was finalised by the makers
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was originally titled Padmavati, but the title was changed to Padmaavat due to a lot of outrage and threats from the Rajput community
The 2019 release, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut, was originally titled Mental Hai Kya
However, a group of psychologists and organisations came together to urge the makers to change the name, which was eventually changed to Judgementall Hai Kya
The Salman Khan-starrer was initially titled Mental, but the makers had to change the title after a few communities raised their voices, and it was renamed Jai Ho
The title of the Abhiraj Minawala directorial was changed from Loveratri to Loveyatri because several people complained that it devalued the significance of the Hindu festival
