Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 12, 2023
Films with Top Box Office on Diwali Day
Families unite together to celebrate the festival and often plan to watch a movie together. It is a big festival for films to be released
Diwali
Image: Pexels
Salman Khan is coming in his most iconic avatar with Tiger 3. The movie is getting Diwali release, which is often considered low for the Box office
Megastar
Images: Imdb
Here's the list of all the Top box office collections of Hindi movies on Diwali day
The List
Images: Imdb
The Hrithik Roshan starrer is ruling at the top with a Rs 15.00 crore nett collection on its Day 3, which falls on the Lakshmi Pooja Day of Diwali
Krrish 3 (2013)
Images: Imdb
Shah Rukh Khan's superhero film took an opening of Rs 14.75 crore nett on Diwali day
Ra One (2011)
Images: Imdb
Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer raked over Rs 14.25 crore on Day 3, which was a Diwali day
Housefull 4 (2019)
Images: Imdb
Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a Diwali day release. It had opened at Rs 12.60 crore nett in India, facing a clash with Son Of Sardaar
JTHJ (2012)
Images: Imdb
Ajay Devgn's comedy-drama took an opening of Rs 9.35 crore in a clash with Jab Tak Hai Jaan. They both made a combined opening of 22 crore nett
Son Of Sardaar (2012)
Images: Imdb
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2017)
Images: Imdb
The Karan Johar directorial raked over Rs 9.50 crore on its Day 3, which was a Diwali day
The Ajay Devgn starrer was released in a clash with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and collected Rs 6.50 crore on Diwali Day. Both of them together collected Rs. 16 Crore on the day
Shivaay (2017)
Images: Imdb
As per the advance sales, Tiger 3 is all set to make an all-time biggest record on Diwali Day. The movie is releasing on Nov 12
Tiger 3 (2023)
Images: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.