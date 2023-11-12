Heading 3

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

Films with Top Box Office on Diwali Day

Families unite together to celebrate the festival and often plan to watch a movie together. It is a big festival for films to be released 

Diwali 

Salman Khan is coming in his most iconic avatar with Tiger 3. The movie is getting Diwali release, which is often considered low for the Box office

Megastar

Here's the list of all the Top box office collections of Hindi movies on Diwali day 

The List

The Hrithik Roshan starrer is ruling at the top with a Rs 15.00 crore nett collection on its Day 3, which falls on the Lakshmi Pooja Day of Diwali

Krrish 3 (2013)

Shah Rukh Khan's superhero film took an opening of Rs 14.75 crore nett on Diwali day

Ra One (2011)

Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer raked over Rs 14.25 crore on Day 3, which was a Diwali day

Housefull 4 (2019)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a Diwali day release. It had opened at Rs 12.60 crore nett in India, facing a clash with Son Of Sardaar

JTHJ (2012)

Ajay Devgn's comedy-drama took an opening of Rs 9.35 crore in a clash with Jab Tak Hai Jaan. They both made a combined opening of 22 crore nett 

Son Of Sardaar (2012)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2017)

Images: Imdb

The Karan Johar directorial raked over Rs 9.50 crore on its Day 3, which was a Diwali day

The Ajay Devgn starrer was released in a clash with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and collected Rs 6.50 crore on Diwali Day. Both of them together collected Rs. 16 Crore on the day

 Shivaay (2017)

As per the advance sales, Tiger 3 is all set to make an all-time biggest record on Diwali Day. The movie is releasing on Nov 12

Tiger 3 (2023)

