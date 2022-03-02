Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 02, 2022
Finest films of Ajith Kumar
Heading 3
Dheena
The A.R. Murugadoss' directorial follows Dheena, who works for his gangster brother Adhikesavan. However, things between them deteriorate after a misunderstanding results in the loss of their sister
Image: IMDb
The 2001 film revolves around Anthony, who adopts different identities and kidnaps three government figures in order to complete his secret mission. However, a CBI officer sets out to discover the true identity of the abductor
Image: IMDb
Citizen
The 1999 film, directed by S. J. Suryah revolves around two brothers, Shiva and Deva, with the latter being deaf-mute. However, when Shiva marries his beloved Priya, Deva gets infatuated with her and yearns after her
Image: IMDb
Vaalee
The K. S. Ravikumar directorial centres around Shivshankar, a wheelchair user who tries to make his son, Vishnu, aware of his duties. However, things go from bad to worse as Vishnu attempts to rape a woman
Image: IMDb
Varalaru
The K. S. Ravikumar directorial revolves around a bus driver who robs the corrupt in order to support an organisation that helps people with disabilities. To avoid detection and arrest, he disguises himself as his disabled twin
Villain
Image: IMDb
The 2011 release centres around Inspector Vinayak, who gets suspended after allowing a smuggler to flee. He then meets a group of individuals who plan to steal Rs 500 crore from a gangster. He promises to assist them in exchange for a cut of the loot
Mankatha
Image: IMDb
The Vishnuvardhan directorial follows a guy and a computer hacker on a mission to uncover a government wrong doing. As the dark secrets start to leak, they face severe consequences from those in power
Arrambam
Image: IMDb
The 2015 film is about a cop who marries a single mother of a girl. After losing his wife, he sets out with his step-daughter to hunt those responsible for his lover's demise
Yennai Arindhaal
Image: IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:SAG awards 2022 Who wore what