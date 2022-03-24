Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 24, 2022
Heading 3
Finest performances of Emraan Hashmi
About the actor
Image: Emraan Hashmi Instagram
Emraan Hashmi made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with the thriller Footpath, directed by Vikram Bhatt. Over the years, the actor has carved out a niche for himself and demonstrated his remarkable acting abilities
The Milan Luthria directorial is based on the lives of Mumbai underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. The film received critical acclaim and was a box office success
Image: IMDb
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai
Image: IMDb
Awarapan
The 2007 film centres around a dedicated henchman who is asked by his supervisor to keep a watch on his mistress, and conflict arises when he refuses to murder her
The Kunal Deshmukh directorial follows a gambler who becomes a cricket bookie by relying on his sixth sense for the game. However, his desire to make quick money drives him to match-fixing, and he loses control of his life and love. The film was a blockbuster hit
Image: IMDb
Jannat
The 2006 film centres around Simran, who is saddened when a gangster re-enters her life. She has to make a choice between him and her lover Akash, who is a singer at an Indian restaurant. The film was a smash hit
Gangster
Image: IMDb
The Mohit Suri film centres around an ex-police officer recruited to track down missing sex workers. When Reshma, a young prostitute, is hired to entice the abductor, she goes missing, and Arjun needs to find her. The film received critical acclaim
Murder 2
Image: IMDb
The 2012 film follows a group of people as they begin on a mission to solve the mystery surrounding the murder of a social activist. They are working hard to uncover the truth while the government claims it was an accident. The film received positive reviews from critics and performed well at the box office
Image: IMDb
Shanghai
The Milan Luthria directorial depicts a love saga between an actress and a director, and is based on the life of the late South Indian actress Silk Smitha
The Dirty Picture
Image: IMDb
The 2015 film is about a single mother who falls in love with a hotel baron. However, later her estranged husband arrives, causing a schism between the two lovers
Hamari Adhuri Kahani
Image: IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars who won at Hello Awards 2022