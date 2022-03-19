 Entertainment

Finest performances of Rajpal Yadav

Main Meri Patni… Aur Woh!

Image: IMDb

The Chandan Arora directorial starred the actor as Mithilesh Shukla. The film received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike

Jungle

Image: IMDb

The actor played Sippa in the 2000 release directed by Ram Gopal Varma. For his performance, he received a Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role

The 2006 release starred Rajpal Yadav as Bandya in the film. The film had a mediocre performance at the box office

Image: IMDb

Chup Chup Ke

The David Dhawan directorial starred the actor as Raj Purohit. The film received positive reviews from critics and was a box office success

Image: IMDb

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

The 2007 release, directed by Priyadarshan, starred the actor as Chhote Pandit. Rajpal Yadav's performance was well praised. The picture was a box office success

Image: IMDb

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The 2007 release, Dhol starred Rajpal as Marthand Dhamdere. The film was a moderate box office success

Dhol

Image: IMDb

The Priyadarshan directorial starred the actor as Dagdu. The film received mixed reviews from critics but it was a box office success

De Dana Dan

Image: IMDb

The 2006 release, directed by Neeraj Vora starred the actor as Pappu in the film. The film was a box office smash

Image: IMDb

Phir Hera Pheri

Priyadarshan's comedy-drama starred the actor as Ghulam Lakhan. The film was a box office success

Bhagam Bhag

Image: IMDb

The 2006 release, comedy-drama starred the actor as Bajbahadur. The film received mixed reviews by critics. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was a box office success

Malamaal Weekly

Image: IMDb

