Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 19, 2022
Heading 3
Finest performances of Rajpal Yadav
Main Meri Patni… Aur Woh!
Image: IMDb
The Chandan Arora directorial starred the actor as Mithilesh Shukla. The film received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike
Jungle
Image: IMDb
The actor played Sippa in the 2000 release directed by Ram Gopal Varma. For his performance, he received a Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role
The 2006 release starred Rajpal Yadav as Bandya in the film. The film had a mediocre performance at the box office
Image: IMDb
Chup Chup Ke
The David Dhawan directorial starred the actor as Raj Purohit. The film received positive reviews from critics and was a box office success
Image: IMDb
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
The 2007 release, directed by Priyadarshan, starred the actor as Chhote Pandit. Rajpal Yadav's performance was well praised. The picture was a box office success
Image: IMDb
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
The 2007 release, Dhol starred Rajpal as Marthand Dhamdere. The film was a moderate box office success
Dhol
Image: IMDb
The Priyadarshan directorial starred the actor as Dagdu. The film received mixed reviews from critics but it was a box office success
De Dana Dan
Image: IMDb
The 2006 release, directed by Neeraj Vora starred the actor as Pappu in the film. The film was a box office smash
Image: IMDb
Phir Hera Pheri
Priyadarshan's comedy-drama starred the actor as Ghulam Lakhan. The film was a box office success
Bhagam Bhag
Image: IMDb
The 2006 release, comedy-drama starred the actor as Bajbahadur. The film received mixed reviews by critics. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was a box office success
Malamaal Weekly
Image: IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bollywood hits recreated in South