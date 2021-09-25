sept 25, 2021

Finest performances of Tabu

As Mumtaz, Tabu delivered one of her most impressive performances in Madhur Bandharkar's 2001 film Chandni Bar. Tabu did an outstanding job with the role

Cheeni Kum, directed by R. Balki, was released in 2007. It was a romantic film starring Tabu and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. This film was a box office success

Priyadarshan's 1997 film Virasat starred Anil Kapoor, Pooja Batra, and Tabu in the major roles. It was a critically acclaimed film

Tabu received praise from both fans and reviewers for her spectacular performance in the 1996 film Maachis. The film also starred Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri and Jimmy Sheirgill in key parts

Maqbool, a 2003 film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starred Irrfan Khan, Tabu and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.  People were enthralled by the film

Tabu played Shahid Kapoor's mother in Vishal Bhardwaj's film Haider, and as someone who is torn between many emotions, she displays the most fitting expressions

Drishyam, directed by Nishikant Kamat, starred Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu in lead parts. The public praised Tabu's performance as a police officer

The 2018 National Award-winning film, Andhadhun starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu. The movie was well received and Tabu did an excellent job in it

The 2020 BBC Television drama mini series, A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair, starred Tabu, Tanya Maniktala and Ishaan Khatter. The series was received positively by the crowd

