Akshat Sundrani
MAR 08, 2022
Finest roles of Anupam Kher
About the actor
Anupam Kher has appeared in over 500 Hindi-language films over his acting career of nearly three decades. The actor is well-known for his versatility, which he has proven time and again. Here are some of his best performances
Image: Anupam Kher Instagram
The 1984 film, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starred the actor as a 65-year-old retired middle-class teacher who loses his son. He won critical praise and several awards for his performance in the film
Image: IMDb
Saaransh
The N.Chandra directorial starred the actor alongside Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Anupam appeared in the film as Madhuri's father, Shyamlal Dhanyekar, as an antagonist
Image: IMDb
Tezaab
The Jahnu Barua directorial starred Kher as Hindi professor Uttam Chaudhary, who suffers from dementia. The actor's performance was praised by critics and earned him a Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards
Image: IMDb
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara
The Subhash Ghai directorial starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rakhee, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film was a huge success. Anupam received the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian for this film
Ram Lakhan
Image: IMDb
The 2013 film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, starred an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher, and Divya Dutta in lead roles. Anupam portrayed the role of a fake CBI officer, PK Sharma and his performance was remarkable
Special 26
Image: IMDb
The 1989 film, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starred Pooja Bhatt and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. He received a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Performance as well as a National Film Award in the Special Jury Award category
Daddy
Image: IMDb
The Subhash Ghai film starred Kher in the negative role as Dr. Dang. The film was a huge success at the box office
Karma
Image: IMDb
The 1983 romantic psychological thriller, directed by Yash Chopra, became the third highest-grossing film of 1993. The film was a box office success and received critical acclaim
Darr
Image: IMDb
The Sooraj Barjatya directorial starred Anupam as a professor in the film. The film was a blockbuster. He received a Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actor in the film
Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Image: IMDb
