Nov 11, 2021

 Entertainment

Finest works of Alia Bhatt

Author: Akshat Sundrani

The Imtiaz Ali film, Highway  showed Alia Bhatt in a different light and people were awestruck by her performance in the film

Highway

She garnered the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress at the 60th Filmfare Awards

The Indian spy thriller Raazi  starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. It was a commercial triumph at the box office

Raazi

Alia Bhatt won a Filmfare Award, an IIFA Award, a Screen Award, and a Zee Cine Award for her performance in the film

The Zoya Akhtar film Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie went on to be a box-office smash hit

Gully Boy

The film won a slew of prizes and was chosen as India's official submission for the Academy Awards. Alia received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for this film

Udta Punjab, a 2016 film that sparked controversy before its release, went on to become a commercial success

Udta Punjab

Alia Bhatt once again demonstrated her acting prowess in this film,winning Filmfare and IIFA Awards

The 2014 film, 2 States adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel starred Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles

2 States

The film became a super hit at the box office and was appreciated by the public

