Nov 11, 2021
Entertainment
Finest works of Alia Bhatt
Author: Akshat Sundrani
The Imtiaz Ali film, Highway showed Alia Bhatt in a different light and people were awestruck by her performance in the filmsource- IMDb
Highway
She garnered the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress at the 60th Filmfare Awardssource- IMDb
The Indian spy thriller Raazi starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. It was a commercial triumph at the box office
Raazisource- IMDb
Alia Bhatt won a Filmfare Award, an IIFA Award, a Screen Award, and a Zee Cine Award for her performance in the filmsource- IMDb
The Zoya Akhtar film Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie went on to be a box-office smash hit
Gully Boysource- IMDb
source- IMDb
The film won a slew of prizes and was chosen as India's official submission for the Academy Awards. Alia received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for this filmsource- IMDb
Udta Punjab, a 2016 film that sparked controversy before its release, went on to become a commercial success
Udta Punjabsource- IMDb
Alia Bhatt once again demonstrated her acting prowess in this film,winning Filmfare and IIFA Awardssource- IMDb
The 2014 film, 2 States adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel starred Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead rolessource- IMDb
2 States
The film became a super hit at the box office and was appreciated by the publicsource- IMDb
