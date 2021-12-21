Finest works of Allu Arjun
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
DEC 21, 2021
Arya
Arjun's debut in the Telugu cinema industry came with the release of this 2004 film and it received extremely good reviews
(Image- IMDb)
Arya 2
This is a sequel to the 2004 Telugu film Arya, and it turned out to be a blockbuster
(Image- IMDb)
Vedam
The Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi film revolved around the stories of five people and it garnered four filmfare awards
(Image- IMDb)
Race Gurram
The 2014 film revolves around the lives of two brothers with different perspectives on life and it earned Allu Arjun his third Filmfare award
(Image- IMDb)
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
The Trivikram Srinivas directorial follows a young man who is continuously mocked by his father and it was a blockbuster
(Image- IMDb)
The 2012 film won the Nandi Award for Best Popular Feature Film and was a box office success
Julayi
(Image- IMDb)
The Vakkantham Vamsi film is about a soldier desiring to be posted at the border, but he is facing anger management issues
Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India
(Image- IMDb)
The 2008 film was favourably received by audiences, and it was later remade in Hindi as Heropanti
Parugu
(Image- IMDb)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Glam blouse styles of Alia Bhatt