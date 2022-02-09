Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 09, 2022
Finest works of Amrita Singh
About the actress
Amrita Singh made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with Betaab and has delivered outstanding performances over the years. She has worked with some of the industry's most notable actors
The 1983 film Betaab starred Amrita Singh alongside Sunny Deol, and the film became a blockbuster-hit at the box office
Betaab
The Anil Ganguly directorial Saaheb starred the actress alongside Anil Kapoor and was a box office success
Saaheb
The Mahesh Bhatt film starred Nutan, Sanjay Dutt, and Amrita in the lead roles, and it went on to become a blockbuster at the box office
Naam
The Aziz Mirza directorial starred Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh and Nana Patekar in lead roles and received positive box office reviews
Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman
The 1986 release, directed by Basu Chatterjee, paired Anil Kapoor and Amrita again, and it was a box office success
Chameli Ki Shaadi
The 1988 release starred the actress alongside Rekha, Smita Patil and Raj Babbar in the lead roles and it was a smash hit
Waaris
The 1993 film starred Amrita alongside Jackie Shroff and Juhi Chawla. Amrita's performance as a negative character was lauded and is recognised as one of her finest performances
Aaina
The Abhishek Verman directorial, which starred Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, featured Amrita in a supporting role as a Punjabi mother. The film was a commercial success
2 States
