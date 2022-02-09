Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 09, 2022

Finest works of Amrita Singh

Heading 3

About the actress

Amrita Singh made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with Betaab and has delivered outstanding performances over the years. She has worked with some of the industry's most notable actors

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The 1983 film Betaab starred Amrita Singh alongside Sunny Deol, and the film became a blockbuster-hit at the box office

Image: IMDb

Betaab

The Anil Ganguly directorial Saaheb starred the actress alongside Anil Kapoor and was a box office success

Image: IMDb

Saaheb

The Mahesh Bhatt film starred Nutan, Sanjay Dutt, and Amrita in the lead roles, and it went on to become a blockbuster at the box office

Image: IMDb

Naam

The Aziz Mirza directorial starred Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh and Nana Patekar in lead roles and received positive box office reviews

Image: IMDb

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

The 1986 release, directed by Basu Chatterjee, paired Anil Kapoor and Amrita again, and it was a box office success

Image: IMDb

Chameli Ki Shaadi

The 1988 release starred the actress alongside Rekha, Smita Patil and Raj Babbar in the lead roles and it was a smash hit

Image: IMDb

Waaris

The 1993 film starred Amrita alongside Jackie Shroff and Juhi Chawla. Amrita's performance as a negative character was lauded and is recognised as one of her finest performances

Image: IMDb

Aaina

The Abhishek Verman directorial, which starred Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, featured Amrita in a supporting role as a Punjabi mother. The film was a commercial success

Image: IMDb

2 States

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hindi remakes of South blockbusters

Click Here