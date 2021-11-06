Finest works of David Dhawan

The 1995 film Coolie No. 1 starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor was highly received by the public, spawning a remake
The romantic comedy film Deewana Mastana, directed by David Dhawan in 1997, was a box office success, and it was remade in Telugu in 2012
Hero No. 1, featuring the renowned pair Govinda and Karishma Kapoor, was a box office triumph in 1997
The blockbuster film Swarg, starring Rajesh Khanna, Govinda, Juhi Chawla and Madhavi, was released in 1990. It was recreated in Telugu as Indra Bhavanam
The 1993 comedy-action film Aankhen, written by Anees Bazmee and directed by David Dhawan, was a box office success
Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi, starring Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla, was released in 1997 and was a semi-hit at the box office
Raja Babu was a Hindi-language melodrama that released in 1994, starring Govinda and Karishma in the major roles, and it was highly received by the public
The romantic comedy, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was released in 2004 and was a box office success, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It starred Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar
