ENTERTAINMENT
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 09, 2022
Finest works of Farhan Akhtar
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial starred Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh in the film and it was a blockbuster
(Image- IMDb)
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Zoya Akhtar’s film starred Farhan alongside Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles
(Image- IMDb)
The film was a box office hit, featuring major friendship goals and a few morsels of life lessons
(Image- IMDb)
Rock On!!
The musical drama marked the actor's acting debut and it went on to become a smash hit at the box office
(Image- IMDb)
Wazir
The 2016 release starred the actor alongside Amitabh Bachchan and they gave a powerful performance together
(Image- IMDb)
The film was the first success of 2016 at the Hindi cinema box office
(Image- IMDb)
Karthik Calling Karthik
The 2010 film starred Farhan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role and the film received mixed reviews from critics
(Image- IMDb)
The Sky Is Pink
The 2019 film was an emotional roller-coaster ride based on the real life story of a girl born with an immunodeficiency disorder
(Image- IMDb)
Dil Dhadakne Do
The 2015 comedy-drama starred Farhan as a journalist who works overseas and the film was a box office success
(Image- IMDb)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani's best swimsuit looks