Finest works of Juhi Chawla

Former Miss India, Juhi Chawla, made her Bollywood debut with the film Sultanat in 1986

In 1988, she starred in the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut

She starred alongside Aamir Khan in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and the film was a box office success

Juhi co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol in the romance-thriller Darr in 1993. The film received rave reviews

In 1997, Juhi Chawla starred in Indra Kumar's directorial, Ishq, and it was a blockbuster

The same year, she co-starred with Akshay Kumar in the comedy film Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi, directed by David Dhawan

Later, she featured in the film Bhoothnath alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and the film was declared a semi-hit at the box office

She later appeared in I am, an anthology of four short films directed by Onir. The film received positive reviews from critics

In 2014, she co-starred in the film Gulaab Gang with Madhuri Dixit. Her performance was well applauded by the audience

