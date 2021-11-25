AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
Nov 25, 2021
Finest works of Juhi Chawla
ENTERTAINMENT
Former Miss India, Juhi Chawla, made her Bollywood debut with the film Sultanat in 1986
(Source- IMDb)
In 1988, she starred in the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut
(Source- IMDb)
She starred alongside Aamir Khan in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and the film was a box office success
(Source- IMDb)
Juhi co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol in the romance-thriller Darr in 1993. The film received rave reviews
(Source- IMDb)
In 1997, Juhi Chawla starred in Indra Kumar's directorial, Ishq, and it was a blockbuster
(Source- IMDb)
The same year, she co-starred with Akshay Kumar in the comedy film Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi, directed by David Dhawan
(Source- IMDb)
Later, she featured in the film Bhoothnath alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and the film was declared a semi-hit at the box office
(Source- IMDb)
She later appeared in I am, an anthology of four short films directed by Onir. The film received positive reviews from critics
(Source- IMDb)
In 2014, she co-starred in the film Gulaab Gang with Madhuri Dixit. Her performance was well applauded by the audience
(Source- IMDb)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celeb inspired hairdos for weddings