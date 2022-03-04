Entertainment
Finest works of Karthi
Paiyaa
The 2010 release starred Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The film was a commercial success and received favourable critical reviews
Image: IMDb
The Selvaraghavan directorial starred Karthi, Reemma Sen and Andrea Jeremiah with Parthiepan in the pivotal roles. The film received widespread critical praise and was hailed a smash hit
Image: IMDb
Aayirathil Oruvan
The 2007 release directed by Ameer Sultan starred the actor in the lead role. The actor won various prizes for his performance in the film, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil
Image: IMDb
Paruthiveeran
The Suseenthiran directorial Starred Karthi alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Jayaprakash and Soori. The film received rave reviews from the critics
Image: IMDb
Naan Mahaan Alla
The 2014 release directed by Pa. Ranjith starred the actor as Kaali. The film was a super hit. The actor won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor – South and the SIIMA Critics Award for Best Actor
Madras
Image: IMDb
The Vamshi Paidipally directorial starred Karthi as Seenu alongside Nagarjuna, and Tamannaah. The film was a commercial success
Thozha
Image: IMDb
The H. Vinoth directorial starred Karthi, in the titular character Theeran. The film was a box office hit and gained worldwide critical acclaim
Theeran Adhigaram Ondru
Image: IMDb
The 2019 release directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starred the actor in the leading role. His outstanding performance earned him the Best Actor Award at the Norway Tamil Film Festival
Kaithi
Image: IMDb
