Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 04, 2022

Finest works of Karthi

Paiyaa

The 2010 release starred Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The film was a commercial success and received favourable critical reviews

Image: IMDb

The Selvaraghavan directorial starred Karthi, Reemma Sen and Andrea Jeremiah with Parthiepan in the pivotal roles. The film received widespread critical praise and was hailed a smash hit

Image: IMDb

Aayirathil Oruvan

The 2007 release directed by Ameer Sultan starred the actor in the lead role. The actor won various prizes for his performance in the film, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil

Image: IMDb

Paruthiveeran

The Suseenthiran directorial Starred Karthi alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Jayaprakash and Soori. The film received rave reviews from the critics

Image: IMDb

Naan Mahaan Alla

The 2014 release directed by Pa. Ranjith starred the actor as Kaali. The film was a super hit. The actor won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor – South and the SIIMA Critics Award for Best Actor

Madras

Image: IMDb

The Vamshi Paidipally directorial starred Karthi as Seenu alongside Nagarjuna, and Tamannaah. The film was a commercial success

Thozha

Image: IMDb

The H. Vinoth directorial starred Karthi, in the titular character Theeran. The film was a box office hit and gained worldwide critical acclaim

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru

Image: IMDb

The 2019 release directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starred the actor in the leading role. His outstanding performance earned him the Best Actor Award at the Norway Tamil Film Festival

Kaithi

Image: IMDb

