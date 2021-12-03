Finest works of Konkona Sen Sharma
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
DEC 3, 2021
Mr. & Mrs. Iyer
The Aparna Sen directorial was a huge success. The actress garnered a national award for her performance
(Source- IMDb)
15 Park Avenue
In the 2006 film, the actress portrayed Meethi, a schizophrenic patient. Her portrayal of Meethi is remarkable
(Source- IMDb)
Omkara
In 2006, she starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial and garnered the filmfare award for best supporting actress
(Source- IMDb)
Life in a Metro
In 2007, she won a Filmfare award for her exceptional performance in the Anurag Basu film
(Source- IMDb)
Wake Up Sid
The 2009 film is a coming-of-age story about youth and the changing dynamics of relationships. The film was a moderate success
(Source- IMDb)
Page 3
Madhur Bhandarkar's 2005 release catapulted her to fame and increased her popularity
(Source- IMDb)
The Suman Ghosh directorial received critical praise and won the Best Film Award at the South Asian Film Festival
(Source- IMDb)
Kadambari
Lipstick Under My Burkha
The 2016 release is hailed as one of the finest feministic films of our time. Her act left a lasting impact on the audience
(Source- IMDb)
