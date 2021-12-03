Finest works of Konkona Sen Sharma

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 3, 2021

Mr. & Mrs. Iyer

The Aparna Sen directorial was a huge success. The actress garnered a national award for her performance

(Source- IMDb)

15 Park Avenue

In the 2006 film, the actress portrayed Meethi, a schizophrenic patient. Her portrayal of Meethi is remarkable

(Source- IMDb)

Omkara

In 2006, she starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial and garnered the filmfare award for best supporting actress

(Source- IMDb)

Life in a Metro

In 2007, she won a Filmfare award for her exceptional performance in the Anurag Basu film

(Source- IMDb)

Wake Up Sid

The 2009 film is a coming-of-age story about youth and the changing dynamics of relationships. The film was a moderate success

(Source- IMDb)

Page 3

Madhur Bhandarkar's 2005 release catapulted her to fame and increased her popularity

(Source- IMDb)

The Suman Ghosh directorial received critical praise and won the Best Film Award at the South Asian Film Festival

(Source- IMDb)

Kadambari

Lipstick Under My Burkha

The 2016 release is hailed as one of the finest feministic films of our time. Her act left a lasting impact on the audience

(Source- IMDb)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ace layering like Priyanka Chopra

Click Here