oct 20, 2021
Finest works of Nargis Fakhri
The American model and actress, Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Rockstar, in which she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor
Following the success of Rockstar, she starred with John Abraham in the Shoojit Sircar-directed Madras Cafe, for which she received rave reviews
Then, she starred in the film, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, and made her debut item number in the film, which became a smashing hit
In 2014, she starred in the film Main Tera Hero with Varun Dhawan and Ileana D'cruz. The film was well received by the audience
She also starred in the American film, Spy directed by Paul Feig, which did quite well at the box office
Following that, she starred in the 2016 film Azhar, which was a moderate box office hit
In the same year, the actress starred in the Sajid-Farhad directorial Housefull 3, which did well at the box office
She last starred in the Girish Malik-directed film Torbaaz in 2020; however, the film failed to meet public expectations
