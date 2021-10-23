oct 23, 2021
Finest works of Prabhas
Varsham, directed by Sobhan in 2004, featured Prabhas with Trisha and was a box office triumph
The 2005 film Chatrapathi was Prabhas' first association with S. S. Rajamouli, and it was a blockbuster
The 2009 film Billa was an adaptation of the Hindi film Don. It garnered a lot of fame for the actor, and it was a semi-hit
Mr. Perfect featured Parbhas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, and the film was highly appreciated by critics and audiences alike
The 2013 film, Mirchi, directed by Koratala Siva, starred Prabhas alongside Richa Langella and Nadhiya, and was a blockbuster
Baahubali: The Beginning, directed by S. S. Rajamouli captivated many hearts, and Prabhas became a household name as a result of the film
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was the much-awaited second instalment in the Baahubali series, and it went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the world
He made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in Saaho, which underperformed in India but became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film in Japan
Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Salaar are the actor’s upcoming films, and fans can't wait to watch them unleash their charm on the big screen
