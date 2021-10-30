oct 30, 2021
Finest Works of Puneeth Rajkumar
The 2017 film, Raajakumara, directed by Santosh Ananddram and starring Puneeth Rajkumar, was a massive success
Milana, directed by Prakash and starring Puneeth Rajkumar, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pooja Gandhi, was released in 2007. It was well acclaimed by the public
Arasu, directed by Mahesh Babu, was a box office triumph and it was released in 2007
Hudugaru, a 2011 action drama directed by K. Madesh, was a commercial success
Chakravyuha, directed by M. Saravanan in 2016, is an action thriller that was well received by the public
Rana Vikrama, directed by Pawan Wadeyar, starred Puneeth Rajkumar, Adah Sharma, Anjali and Girish Karnad in the lead roles. It received mixed reviews
The 2015 film, Mythri, starred Mohanlal, Puneeth Rajkumar, Atul Kulkarni and Ravi Kale in the lead roles. It was directed by B.M. Giriraj and was a box office success
The Jacob Verghese action-drama directorial, Prithivi, was released in 2010 and was a critically acclaimed film
Anjani Putra, directed by A. Harsha and released in 2017, was a huge success
For more updates on South, follow Pinkvilla