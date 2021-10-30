oct 30, 2021

Finest Works of Puneeth Rajkumar

The 2017 film, Raajakumara, directed by Santosh Ananddram and starring Puneeth Rajkumar, was a massive success

Milana, directed by Prakash and starring Puneeth Rajkumar, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pooja Gandhi, was released in 2007. It was well acclaimed by the public

Arasu, directed by Mahesh Babu, was a box office triumph and it was released in 2007

Hudugaru, a 2011 action drama directed by K. Madesh, was a commercial success

Chakravyuha, directed by M. Saravanan in 2016, is an action thriller that was well received by the public

Rana Vikrama, directed by Pawan Wadeyar, starred Puneeth Rajkumar, Adah Sharma, Anjali and Girish Karnad in the lead roles. It received mixed reviews

The 2015 film, Mythri, starred Mohanlal, Puneeth Rajkumar, Atul Kulkarni and Ravi Kale in the lead roles. It was directed by B.M. Giriraj and was a box office success

The Jacob Verghese action-drama directorial, Prithivi, was released in 2010 and was a critically acclaimed film

Anjani Putra, directed by A. Harsha and released in 2017, was a huge success

For more updates on South, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here