Jan 24, 2022
Finest works of Subhash Ghai
Hero
The 1983 release starred Jackie Shroff and former Miss India Meenakshi Sheshadri in the lead roles and it was a box office success
Image: IMDb
The all-time classic starred Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Rakhee Gulzar and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The film received a lot of love
Image: IMDb
Ram Lakhan
Kalicharan
This 1976 release, starring ace actors Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy, was a box office success
Image: IMDb
Saudagar
After a long time apart, Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar reunited in this film, after appearing together in the 1959 release Paigham. The film went on to become a box office success
Image: IMDb
The 1980 flick, starring Rishi Kapoor and Tina Ambani, is an all-time classic and the film's music became a major hit
Image: IMDb
Karz
The 1985 action thriller starred Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Nutan, Amrish Puri, Javed Jaffrey, A. K. Hangal, Iftekhar, Khushboo, and Parikshat Sahni. It was a box office success
Image: IMDb
Meri Jung
Khalnayak
The 1993 release starred Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles and it became a smash hit
Image: IMDb
The film had a huge star cast with Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film received favourable reviews from the public
Image: IMDb
Karma
