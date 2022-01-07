Entertainment
Finest works of Supriya Pathak
Khichdi
Hansa is a popular character from the Star Plus show, Khichdi, and she became a household name as a result of this show
It is regarded as one of her most iconic performances
Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial stars Supriya Pathak as a negative character. She won an award for her performance
The film stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles
Wake Up Sid
The 2009 film starred Supriya as a loving mother, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Anupam Kher in key roles
Her character was adored by viewers, and her performance was lauded
Delhi 6
The 2009 film stars Supriya as Vimla Sharma, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in key roles
The film received mixed reviews from critics and grossed Rs 49.55 crore worldwide
The Pankaj Kapur directorial stars Supriya Pathak as Fatimah Bua
Mausam
The film also stars Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in key roles, but tanked at the box office
