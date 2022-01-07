Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

JAN 07, 2022

Finest works of Supriya Pathak

Khichdi

Hansa is a popular character from the Star Plus show, Khichdi, and she became a household name as a result of this show

Image: IMDb

It is regarded as one of her most iconic performances

Image: IMDb

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial stars Supriya Pathak as a negative character. She won an award for her performance

Image: IMDb

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles

Image: IMDb

Wake Up Sid

The 2009 film starred Supriya as a loving mother, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Anupam Kher in key roles

Image: IMDb

Her character was adored by viewers, and her performance was lauded

Image: IMDb

Delhi 6

The 2009 film stars Supriya as Vimla Sharma, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in key roles

Image: IMDb

The film received mixed reviews from critics and grossed Rs 49.55 crore worldwide

Image: IMDb

The Pankaj Kapur directorial stars Supriya Pathak as Fatimah Bua

Image: IMDb

Mausam

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in key roles, but tanked at the box office

Image: IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone in stunning sarees

Click Here