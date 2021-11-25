AKSHAT SUNDRANI
Finest works of Taapsee Pannu
The 2013 film, directed by David Dhawan marked Taapsee Pannu’s bollywood debut
Chashme Baddoor
Taapsee did an excellent job, and the movie was well-received by the public
The Neeraj Pandey-directed film was released in 2015 and starred Taapsee as Shabana Khan
Baby
The film was a commercial success and is said to be based on real-life missions
Pink, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, was hailed by reviewers as one of the most powerful films of the year
Pink
After this film, Taapsee gained more recognition and was lauded for her acting
The second installment of David Dhawan's 1997 film Judwaa was released in 2017
Judwaa 2
Although the picture did not receive critical acclaim, it was a box office triumph
The 2019 film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles
Badla
The film received positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success
The 2020 release starred Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles
Thappad
The film garnered positive reviews from critics, but it did not perform well at the box office
