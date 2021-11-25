AKSHAT SUNDRANI

Finest works of Taapsee Pannu

The 2013 film, directed by David Dhawan marked Taapsee Pannu’s bollywood debut

Chashme Baddoor

Taapsee did an excellent job, and the movie was well-received by the public

The Neeraj Pandey-directed film was released in 2015 and starred Taapsee as Shabana Khan

Baby

The film was a commercial success and is said to be based on real-life missions

Pink, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, was hailed by reviewers as one of the most powerful films of the year

Pink

After this film, Taapsee gained more recognition and was lauded for her acting

The second installment of David Dhawan's 1997 film Judwaa was released in 2017

Judwaa 2

Although the picture did not receive critical acclaim, it was a box office triumph

The 2019 film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles

Badla

The film received positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success

The 2020 release starred Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles

Thappad

The film garnered positive reviews from critics, but it did not perform well at the box office

