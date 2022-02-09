Finest works of Tom Hiddleston

The British actor, Tom Hiddleston made his debut in 2007 with Unrelated and has been on a roll ever since. He has successfully carved his place in the industry with his remarkable performances over the years
Image: Tom Hiddleston Instagram
Terence Davies' romantic drama, starring Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston and Simon Russell Beale, was based on Terence Rattigan's 1952 play of the same name. The film opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics
Image: IMDb
The Deep Blue Sea
The Marc Abraham directorial starred Tom Hiddleston as country music legend Hank Williams. The film was screened at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentations section. However, it was not a commercial success
Image: IMDb
I Saw The Light
The 2012 American superhero film released under the banner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe features an ensemble cast. The film grossed a record-breaking sum at the box office and received widespread acclaim
Image: IMDb
The Avengers
The 2015 Drama-Sci-fi was based on the 1975 novel of the same name. The film stars Tom Hiddleston, Jeremy Irons, Sienna Miller, Luke Evans and Elisabeth Moss
Image: IMDb
High-Rise
The film was a moderate success, receiving its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and its European premiere at the 63rd San Sebastián Film Festival
Image: IMDb
The Joanna Hogg directorial starring Kathryn Worth, Tom Hiddleston, Mary Roscoe, David Rintoul and Henry Lloyd-Hughes, was hailed as one of the year's most original British films
Image: IMDb
Unrelated
The Jim Jarmusch directorial is a comedy-drama which is based on the romance of two vampires. The film was a box office success and received a lot of positive reviews from critics
Image: IMDb
Only Lovers Left Alive
The film was named one of the BBC's 100 Greatest Films of the Twenty-First Century in 2016 by 177 critics from around the world
Image: IMDb
The 2017 release is an adventure-action film that serves as the second installment in Legendary's MonsterVerse and the 11th film in the King Kong franchise
Image: IMDb
Kong: Skull Island
The film had a multi-star cast and went on to become a box office success, as well as receiving widespread critical acclaim
Image: IMDb
The 2015 horror-mystery stars Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, Charlie Hunnam and Jim Beaver in the lead roles
Image: IMDb
Crimson Peak
Critics widely lauded the film's production, performances and direction, while criticising the storyline
Image: IMDb
The Woody Allen film stars Owen Wilon, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Adrien Brody, Carla Bruni , Tom Hiddleston, Marion Cotillard and Michael Sheen in lead roles. The film received widespread critical acclaim and several accolades
Image: IMDb
Midnight in Paris
