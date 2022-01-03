Entertainment
Finest works of Vidya Balan
Parineeta
Vidya marked her Bollywood debut with Pradeep Sarkar's film, along with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt
Image: IMDb
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
The 2007 horror-comedy starred the actress along with Akshay Kumar and was a box office success
Image: IMDb
The Dirty Picture
Vidya played the lead role in this film alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi and it is one of her most iconic performances
Image: IMDb
Paa
The actress played the role of a mother in the R Balki directorial and she nailed it
Image: IMDb
Kahaani
The 2012 mystery-thriller showed the actress as a pregnant woman and she garnered a lot of praise for her performance
Image: IMDb
Ishqiya
The actress played the role of Krishna Verma in the film and garnered the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress
Image: IMDb
No One Killed Jessica
The actress portrayed the sister of Jessica Lall, Sabrina, in the 2011 release
Image: IMDb
The actress gave an impactful performance and was nominated for a Filmfare award
Image: IMDb
Sherni
The Amit V Masurkar directorial starred the actress in the lead role and she received widespread acclaim for her performance
Image: IMDb
