03 DEC , 2022

Finest works of Vidya Balan

Parineeta

Vidya marked her Bollywood debut with Pradeep Sarkar's film, along with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt

Image: IMDb

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The 2007 horror-comedy starred the actress along with Akshay Kumar and was a box office success

Image: IMDb

The Dirty Picture

Vidya played the lead role in this film alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi and it is one of her most iconic performances

Image: IMDb

Paa

The actress played the role of a mother in the R Balki directorial and she nailed it

Image: IMDb

Kahaani

The 2012 mystery-thriller showed the actress as a pregnant woman and she garnered a lot of praise for her performance

Image: IMDb

Ishqiya

The actress played the role of Krishna Verma in the film and garnered the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress

Image: IMDb

No One Killed Jessica

The actress portrayed the sister of Jessica Lall, Sabrina, in the 2011 release

Image: IMDb

The actress gave an impactful performance and was nominated for a Filmfare award

Image: IMDb

Sherni

The Amit V Masurkar directorial starred the actress in the lead role and she received widespread acclaim for her performance

Image: IMDb

