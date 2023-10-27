Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
27 OCTOBER, 2023
First episode highlights of Koffee with Karan
The romantic couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their appearance on the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8
Guest
Image source- karanjohar
The couple topped the fashion game by slaying their look in hot black color-coordinated outfits
Coordinated Outfit
Image source- deepikapadukone
The actress revealed that they had the best time goofing with each other and how they used to celebrate their Saturday night
Their dating period
Image source- ranveersingh
Ranveer revealed how he proposed to Deepika in the Maldives after six months of dating her
Proposal storyKillers Of The Flower Moon
Image source- ranveersingh
After five years of getting married, the couple unveiled their wedding video on Koffee with Karan
Marriage video
Image source- pinkvilla
The couple also revealed how hilariously Deepika informed her family about the proposal and how the family first celebrated and later asked questions about the proposal
Family reaction
Image source- ranveersingh
On the show, Deepika talked about how she used to constantly cry and how Ranveer used to patiently listen to her
Dealing with Depression
Image source- ranveersingh
Karan revealed that he wanted to do a Sangam remake with Ranveer, Deepika, and Ranbir
Sangam remake
Image source- ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh also talked about how he experimented something new and asked the audience to shower their love on his film Don 3
About Don 3
Images: IMDb
Hearing about the journey of Ranveer and Deepika, Karan Johar got emotional and shared how lonely he felt sometimes and misses the company of a partner
Karan Johar got emotional
Images: IMDb
The audience loved watching this episode and getting insights of how the couple got into this beautiful relationship
Audience love
Images: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.