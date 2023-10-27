Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

27 OCTOBER, 2023

First episode highlights of Koffee with Karan

The romantic couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their appearance on the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8

Image source- karanjohar

The couple topped the fashion game by slaying their look in hot black color-coordinated outfits

Coordinated Outfit

Image source- deepikapadukone

The actress revealed that they had the best time goofing with each other and how they used to celebrate their Saturday night

Their dating period 

Image source- ranveersingh

Ranveer revealed how he proposed to Deepika in the Maldives after six months of dating her

Proposal storyKillers Of The Flower Moon

Image source- ranveersingh

After five years of getting married, the couple unveiled their wedding video on Koffee with Karan

Marriage video

Image source- pinkvilla

The couple also revealed how hilariously Deepika informed her family about the proposal and how the family first celebrated and later asked questions about the proposal

Family reaction

Image source- ranveersingh

On the show, Deepika talked about how she used to constantly cry and how Ranveer used to patiently listen to her

Dealing with Depression

Image source- ranveersingh

Karan revealed that he wanted to do a Sangam remake with Ranveer, Deepika, and Ranbir

Sangam remake

Image source- ranveersingh

Ranveer Singh also talked about how he experimented something new and asked the audience to shower their love on his film Don 3

About Don 3

Images: IMDb 

Hearing about the journey of Ranveer and Deepika, Karan Johar got emotional and shared how lonely he felt sometimes and misses the company of a partner 

 Karan Johar got emotional

Images: IMDb 

The audience loved watching this episode and getting insights of how the couple got into this beautiful relationship

 Audience love

Images: IMDb 

