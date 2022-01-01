Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia and Ranbir got married on April 2023 and will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year
Anushka and Virat’s first Karwa Chauth was a heartwarming celebration of their love. The couple shared their special moments with fans on social media
Image Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Kiara Advani tied the knot with co star Siddharth Malhotra in February 2023 and will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year
Image Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
The international sensation couple, Priyanka and Nick, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth with a blend of Indian and Western traditions
Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with the politician Raghav Chaddha and is all set to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with him
Image Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha
Ankita and Vicky got married in December 2021 and celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in 2022 looking glamorous as always
Image Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Athiya and KL Rahul got married in January and will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year
Image Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Mouni Roy got married to her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January 2022 and celebrated their first Karwa Chauth the same year
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar
Vikrant and Sheetal got married in February 2022 and celebrated their first Karwa Chauth that year
Image Source: Sheetal Thakur Instagram
Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey
