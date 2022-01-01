Heading 3

 Raina Reyaz

Entertainment 

November 1, 2023

First Karwa Chauth of Celebrities 

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was a surprise and their first Karwa Chauth was a beautiful event with their family 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal 

Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor 

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 2023 and will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year

Anushka and Virat’s first Karwa Chauth was a heartwarming celebration of their love. The couple shared their special moments with fans on social media 

Image Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli 

Kiara Advani tied the knot with co star Siddharth Malhotra in February 2023 and will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year

Image Source: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra 

The international sensation couple, Priyanka and Nick, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth with a blend of Indian and Western traditions 

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with the politician Raghav Chaddha and is all set to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with him

Image Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha

Ankita and Vicky got married in December 2021 and celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in 2022 looking glamorous as always

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram 

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Athiya and KL Rahul got married in January and will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year

Image Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Mouni Roy got married to her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January 2022 and celebrated their first Karwa Chauth the same year

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Vikrant and Sheetal got married in February 2022 and celebrated their first Karwa Chauth that year

Image Source: Sheetal Thakur Instagram 

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey

