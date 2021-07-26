First photos
of B-town
celeb babies

July 26, 2021

Vamika Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful picture of themselves with Vamika in their arms

Jeh Ali Khan

Little Jeh was a mystery for the longest time. Kareena Kapoor Khan uploaded a picture of him but covered his face with an emoji

Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Dia Mirza gave birth to her son Avyaan on the 14th of July. She shared the news on instagram with a picture of his tiny palm along with a lengthy caption

Zain Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor uploaded a picture of Zain almost a month after he was born

Samisha Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra were blessed with their second child, a baby girl through surrogacy. They shared the news on instagram with a picture of her tiny palm

Sappho

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy put up a picture of their daughter in their arms along with the hospital staff

Veer

Amrita Rao’s son Veer was welcomed last year. Her husband RJ Anmol revealed the news of his birth with a picture of the cutest little fist and his name in the caption

