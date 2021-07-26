First photos July 26, 2021
of B-town
celeb babies
Vamika Kohli
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful picture of themselves with Vamika in their arms
Jeh Ali Khan
Little Jeh was a mystery for the longest time. Kareena Kapoor Khan uploaded a picture of him but covered his face with an emoji
Avyaan Azaad Rekhi
Dia Mirza gave birth to her son Avyaan on the 14th of July. She shared the news on instagram with a picture of his tiny palm along with a lengthy caption
Zain Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor uploaded a picture of Zain almost a month after he was born
Samisha Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra were blessed with their second child, a baby girl through surrogacy. They shared the news on instagram with a picture of her tiny palm
Sappho
Kalki and her boyfriend Guy put up a picture of their daughter in their arms along with the hospital staff
Veer
Amrita Rao’s son Veer was welcomed last year. Her husband RJ Anmol revealed the news of his birth with a picture of the cutest little fist and his name in the caption
Follow PINKVILLA for more Bollywood content