Nov 21, 2022
The Radhe Shyam star makes sure to indulge in regular exercise to lead a healthy lifestyle
A healthy lifestyle
Pooja Hedge swears by Pilates which helps her maintain a high metabolism and stay in shape
Pilates
The actress likes to mix her fitness routine with some fruitful sessions of kickboxing
Kickboxing
Pooja Hegde also depends on aerial silk yoga to strengthen her core and also maintain a healthy mindset
Aerial silk yoga
Just like most celebs these days, the Acharya star also follows yoga to maintain a healthy body from both inside and outside
Yoga
She further follows electrical muscle stimulation to help her fitness goal of a completely healthy body
Electrical muscle stimulation
Stretching also is a great method to keep our muscles on their toes and avoid unnecessary injury
Stretching
Some slow and controlled exercises including side lunges with one-leg balancing exercises, and elbow touches can go a long way
Slow and controlled movements
Apart from regular exercise, a healthy diet is also an imperative part of a healthy lifestyle
Healthy diet
A little coffee boasts before a workout helps the diva in shape
Coffee boast
