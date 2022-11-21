Heading 3

Fit and Fabulous Pooja Hegde

Nov 21, 2022

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam star makes sure to indulge in regular exercise to lead a healthy lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hedge swears by Pilates which helps her maintain a high metabolism and stay in shape

Pilates

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress likes to mix her fitness routine with some fruitful sessions of kickboxing

Kickboxing

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde also depends on aerial silk yoga to strengthen her core and also maintain a healthy mindset

Aerial silk yoga

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Just like most celebs these days, the Acharya star also follows yoga to maintain a healthy body from both inside and outside

Yoga

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She further follows electrical muscle stimulation to help her fitness goal of a completely healthy body

Electrical muscle stimulation

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Stretching also is a great method to keep our muscles on their toes and avoid unnecessary injury

Stretching

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Some slow and controlled exercises including side lunges with one-leg balancing exercises, and elbow touches can go a long way

Slow and controlled movements

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Apart from regular exercise, a healthy diet is also an imperative part of a healthy lifestyle

Healthy diet

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A little coffee boasts before a workout helps the diva in shape

Coffee boast

