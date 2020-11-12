Fitness freaks star
wives & girlfriends

November 12,2020

Mira Rajput is one of the fittest celebrities

She works out religiously to stay fit and healthy

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is a fitness enthusiast

She often shares her workout pictures and motivates others to stay fit

Tahira Kashyap is a total fitness freak

She loves cycling

Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar believes in staying fit

She loves boxing

Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff works out hard to maintain her physique

From yoga to skipping, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shells out workout goals for fitness freaks

For more updates on Bollywood celebrities, follow PINKVILLA

 Click Here