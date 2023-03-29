Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Entertainment

MAR 29, 2023

Fitness hacks by Bollywood celebs

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar is known for his disciplined habits and dynamic lifestyle. He says the last meal of the day should be before 7 so that the body has time to digest

Akshay Kumar

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

A renowned Yoga enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty devotes some of her time to strength training and cardio

Shilpa Shetty

Malaika is followed by many people for her fitness regimen. She starts her day with a glass of warm water mixed with lemon and honey to flush out toxins

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

Alia Bhatt has maintained a fab body through rigorous training and a well-maintained diet. She includes protein thrice in her diet along with antioxidants like neem juice or green tea

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has a chiseled hot body and suggests everyone should incorporate crossfit and weight training into their regime

Tiger Shroff religiously follows a strict workout routine. He says maintaining 7-8 hours of sleep is necessary for having a toned physique

Source: Tabu Instagram

Tiger Shroff

The actress says recovery is very important for building a good body so she takes a rest day once every week

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

She is seen working it out with Sara Ali Khan. It is said that working out with a friend makes a workout fun and helps you push your boundaries

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

She finishes her intense workout with a set of stretching exercises to avoid injuries

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

The Bhediya actor swears about the benefits of doing pilates every day!

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here