MAR 29, 2023
Fitness hacks by Bollywood celebs
Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar is known for his disciplined habits and dynamic lifestyle. He says the last meal of the day should be before 7 so that the body has time to digest
Akshay Kumar
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
A renowned Yoga enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty devotes some of her time to strength training and cardio
Shilpa Shetty
Malaika is followed by many people for her fitness regimen. She starts her day with a glass of warm water mixed with lemon and honey to flush out toxins
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Alia Bhatt has maintained a fab body through rigorous training and a well-maintained diet. She includes protein thrice in her diet along with antioxidants like neem juice or green tea
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan has a chiseled hot body and suggests everyone should incorporate crossfit and weight training into their regime
Tiger Shroff religiously follows a strict workout routine. He says maintaining 7-8 hours of sleep is necessary for having a toned physique
Source: Tabu Instagram
Tiger Shroff
The actress says recovery is very important for building a good body so she takes a rest day once every week
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
She is seen working it out with Sara Ali Khan. It is said that working out with a friend makes a workout fun and helps you push your boundaries
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
She finishes her intense workout with a set of stretching exercises to avoid injuries
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
The Bhediya actor swears about the benefits of doing pilates every day!
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan
