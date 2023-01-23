Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 23, 2023

Fitness inspiration Shruti Haasan

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan is extremely active on Instagram, and keeps on treating the netizens with exciting updates regarding each and every aspect of her life.

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The Salaar actress further takes her fitness very seriously and always manages to inspire the fans by dropping glimpses of her fitness routine.

Inspiring fitness routine

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Here is a sneak peek into the diva's intense kickboxing session with her trainer. Doesn't she look fierce?

My happy place

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The stunner is working on her waistline with a hula hoop and having some fun at the same time.

Hula hoop

This video of Shruti Haasan enjoying planks with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all things cute.

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

My workout buddy

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Take a look at another clip of the Vakeel Saab actress enjoying a hula hoop, and flaunting her dazzling smile.

The quirky side

Shruti Haasan takes her fitness journey a notch higher with this intense yoga pose.

Pushing the envelope

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped another picture of her trying a very difficult yoga pose.

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Challenge yourself

Shruti Haasan also lets her hair loose and taps a foot on a groovy number from time to time, burning some calories at the same time.

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Dancing your troubles away

She shared a cute mirror selfie with her trainer after an intense workout session.

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Training hard

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here