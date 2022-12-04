Heading 3

Fitness secrets of Vijay Deverakonda

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 04, 2022

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda has one of the best physiques in the business and today we will be revealing some fitness tips followed by the actor

A fitness enthusiast

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The Liger star is a regular at the gym and hardly ever skips his rigorous workouts with his trainer

Regular at the gym

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The actor owes his beefed-up look to regular weightlifting at the gym

Weight lifting

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Apart from exercise, VD also loves to play sports like volleyball, cricket and badminton

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

He also makes sure to eat a balanced diet which leads to a healthy body and mind

A balanced diet

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The actor loves to include veggies in this diet, which are integral for the smooth functioning of the body

Loves his greens!

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Although we all love sweets, Vijay Deverakonda makes it a point to ignore sugar as much as possible

No to sugar

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The Arjun Reddy star believes in taking occasional breaks from his strict diet. During his cheat days, he loves to binge on his favourite food

Cheat code

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The actor makes sure to pay attention to every part of his body, and he even shared a glimpse of his leg workout on social media

Full body workout

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda is a firm believer that sleep plays an important role in our overall health

Quality sleep

