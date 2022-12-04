DEC 04, 2022
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda has one of the best physiques in the business and today we will be revealing some fitness tips followed by the actor
A fitness enthusiast
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The Liger star is a regular at the gym and hardly ever skips his rigorous workouts with his trainer
Regular at the gym
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor owes his beefed-up look to regular weightlifting at the gym
Weight lifting
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Apart from exercise, VD also loves to play sports like volleyball, cricket and badminton
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
He also makes sure to eat a balanced diet which leads to a healthy body and mind
A balanced diet
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor loves to include veggies in this diet, which are integral for the smooth functioning of the body
Loves his greens!
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Although we all love sweets, Vijay Deverakonda makes it a point to ignore sugar as much as possible
No to sugar
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The Arjun Reddy star believes in taking occasional breaks from his strict diet. During his cheat days, he loves to binge on his favourite food
Cheat code
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor makes sure to pay attention to every part of his body, and he even shared a glimpse of his leg workout on social media
Full body workout
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda is a firm believer that sleep plays an important role in our overall health
Quality sleep
