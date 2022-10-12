Fittest B-town hunks:
Akshay to Hrithik
Prerna Verma
OCT 12, 2022
Image: Pinkvilla
Tiger Shroff
True to his name, this guy roars like a Tiger on screen! Whether it's Baaghi or War, his top-notch action sequences are responsible for him having some of the biggest blockbusters in his career
Image: Pinkvilla
Akshay Kumar
Age is clearly just a number for this thespian. In fact, he looks younger with every flick, giving the youngsters a solid run for their money! The fact that he does his own stunts in his films proves his fitness
Image: John Abraham Instagram
John Abraham
Who does not want to be fit like John Abraham? Be it his chiselled body or his packs, everything makes him one of the hottest stars in Bollywood
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Looking at Hrithik is simply a treat. Fitness is never simple, and for Hrithik, maintaining that sculpted body and god-like figure requires hours of training and a strict diet
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
His acting and toned figure have always garnered attention. His shredded physique, massive biceps, and defined abs are the product of a rigorous lifestyle
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan Akhtar
The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor has wowed his admirers with his outstanding acting abilities and ripped physique
Image: Milind Soman Instagram
Milind Soman
Milind Soman is India’s first male supermodel and every lady’s ideal man. Milind has always taken excellent care of his physique as a fitness enthusiast, which enables him to live a happy and healthy life
Image: Vidyut Jammwal Instagram
Vidyut Jammwal
Right from being an anatomical wonder to being able to move his body in ways that are seemingly inhuman, Vidyut does sheer justice to his name, which means 'electricity/current'
Image: Arjun Rampal Instagram
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal, 47, does not appear a day older than 25, because of his dedication to fitness
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
With looks that can kill, Sidharth makes sure to maintain an envious body too
