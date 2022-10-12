Fittest B-town hunks:

Heading 3

Image: Pinkvilla

Tiger Shroff

True to his name, this guy roars like a Tiger on screen! Whether it's Baaghi or War, his top-notch action sequences are responsible for him having some of the biggest blockbusters in his career

Image: Pinkvilla

Akshay Kumar

Age is clearly just a number for this thespian. In fact, he looks younger with every flick, giving the youngsters a solid run for their money! The fact that he does his own stunts in his films proves his fitness

Image: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham

Who does not want to be fit like John Abraham? Be it his chiselled body or his packs, everything makes him one of the hottest stars in Bollywood

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Looking at Hrithik is simply a treat. Fitness is never simple, and for Hrithik, maintaining that sculpted body and god-like figure requires hours of training and a strict diet

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

His acting and toned figure have always garnered attention. His shredded physique, massive biceps, and defined abs are the product of a rigorous lifestyle

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan Akhtar

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor has wowed his admirers with his outstanding acting abilities and ripped physique

Image: Milind Soman Instagram

Milind Soman

Milind Soman is India’s first male supermodel and every lady’s ideal man. Milind has always taken excellent care of his physique as a fitness enthusiast, which enables him to live a happy and healthy life

Image: Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal

Right from being an anatomical wonder to being able to move his body in ways that are seemingly inhuman, Vidyut does sheer justice to his name, which means 'electricity/current'

Image: Arjun Rampal Instagram

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal, 47, does not appear a day older than 25, because of his dedication to fitness

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

With looks that can kill, Sidharth makes sure to maintain an envious body too

