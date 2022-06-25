Heading 3
Flashback: Brangelina's cute moments
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet together at AFI Fest in 2015 and this photo from the event showcases Pitt adoring gazing at Angelina
Brad's cute look
Image: Getty Images
If there's one thing that Brangelina successfully did over the years, it's giving the perfect red carpet poses. This photo of the two in a sweet embrace is one of them
Sweet Embrace
Image: Getty Images
Angelina couldn't take her eyes of Pitt the couple posed together at an event and were all smiles. This happy click of the ex-couple captured their sweet bond
Eyes on him
Image: Getty Images
Brangelina not only managed to give couple goals but were also always known to be one of the best dressed couples and this photo of the duo matching in black is proof of it
Twinning in black
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie's blush is beyond adorable in this photo of the actress with Brad Pitt from when the couple were happily in love
Blushing in love
Image: Getty Images
The wide smiles on the faces of Brad and Angelina as they posed together during a red carpet appearance showcases how the duo was beyond smitten with each other
Perfect Smiles
Image: Getty Images
Brad gushed about Angelina Jolie at the premiere event of his film World War Z and said, "She has always been the brave, bold individual that I fell for and sexy as ever."
Brave Individual
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie once described Brad Pitt as a gentleman and said, "I am very lucky with Brad. He is a real gentleman, but he is also a real man's man."
Real Gentleman
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt also called Angelina Jolie a "great mom" to their six kids in a past interview and hailed her for her smartness
Great Mom
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt once said he trusts Angelina Jolie with his life and that's how the duo remained close to each other for years
Trust
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's photos