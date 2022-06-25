Heading 3

 Flashback: Brangelina's cute moments

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet together at AFI Fest in 2015 and this photo from the event showcases Pitt adoring gazing at Angelina

Brad's cute look

Image: Getty Images

If there's one thing that Brangelina successfully did over the years, it's giving the perfect red carpet poses. This photo of the two in a sweet embrace is one of them

Sweet Embrace

Image: Getty Images

Angelina couldn't take her eyes of Pitt the couple posed together at an event and were all smiles. This happy click of the ex-couple captured their sweet bond

Eyes on him

Image: Getty Images

Brangelina not only managed to give couple goals but were also always known to be one of the best dressed couples and this photo of the duo matching in black is proof of it

Twinning in black

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie's blush is beyond adorable in this photo of the actress with Brad Pitt from when the couple were happily in love

Blushing in love

Image: Getty Images

The wide smiles on the faces of Brad and Angelina as they posed together during a red carpet appearance showcases how the duo was beyond smitten with each other

Perfect Smiles

Image: Getty Images

Brad gushed about Angelina Jolie at the premiere event of his film World War Z and said, "She has always been the brave, bold individual that I fell for and sexy as ever."

Brave Individual

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie once described Brad Pitt as a gentleman and said, "I am very lucky with Brad. He is a real gentleman, but he is also a real man's man."

Real Gentleman

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt also called Angelina Jolie a "great mom" to their six kids in a past interview and hailed her for her smartness

Great Mom

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt once said he trusts Angelina Jolie with his life and that's how the duo remained close to each other for years

Trust 

