Flashback: Meghan Markle's Suits journey

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Markle played the role of a paralegal named Rachel Zane on Suits and first began her journey on the show in 2011

Rachel Zane

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Markle appeared in the popular series for seven seasons before exiting the show following her engagement to Prince Harry

Seasons

Image: Getty Images

Meghan told Marie Claire about the similarities shared by her and the Suits character saying, "Rachel and I are very similar: ambitious, driven, and always trying to take the bull by its horns.”

Similarities with Rachel

Image: Getty Images 

Meghan admitted that she wore her own jewellery on Suits and hence Rachel Zane's style was greatly inspired by herself

Rachel's Style

Image: Getty Images

Meghan's work positive attitude had also earned her a nickname on set which was revealed by royal commentator Omid Scobie to be "Meghan gets s**t done"

Nickname

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Markle's close friend from the show and her onscreen love interest Patrick J Adams spoke dearly of her and said, "I miss my friend, but I’m very happy she’s doing well."

Patrick J Adams

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Markle reportedly spoke about her Suits audition and revealed that she thought she had almost lost it after she kept forgetting her lines during the first round

Audition

Image: Getty Images

The series finale of Suits gave a subtle nod to Prince Harry as Gabriel Macht's Harvey quipped a dialogue that mentioned, "Prince of England

Prince Harry Mention

Image: Getty Images

Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams once called out the Buckingham Palace and British press for mistreating Meghan and wrote, "My friend Meghan is way out of your league."

My Friend

Image: Getty Images

Suits creator spoke fondly of working with Meghan Markle and said, "Among other things, I loved Meghan’s enthusiasm both on set and off", via Express

Enthusiasm

