Flashback: Meghan Markle's Suits journey
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle played the role of a paralegal named Rachel Zane on Suits and first began her journey on the show in 2011
Rachel Zane
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle appeared in the popular series for seven seasons before exiting the show following her engagement to Prince Harry
Seasons
Image: Getty Images
Meghan told Marie Claire about the similarities shared by her and the Suits character saying, "Rachel and I are very similar: ambitious, driven, and always trying to take the bull by its horns.”
Similarities with Rachel
Image: Getty Images
Meghan admitted that she wore her own jewellery on Suits and hence Rachel Zane's style was greatly inspired by herself
Rachel's Style
Image: Getty Images
Meghan's work positive attitude had also earned her a nickname on set which was revealed by royal commentator Omid Scobie to be "Meghan gets s**t done"
Nickname
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle's close friend from the show and her onscreen love interest Patrick J Adams spoke dearly of her and said, "I miss my friend, but I’m very happy she’s doing well."
Patrick J Adams
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle reportedly spoke about her Suits audition and revealed that she thought she had almost lost it after she kept forgetting her lines during the first round
Audition
Image: Getty Images
The series finale of Suits gave a subtle nod to Prince Harry as Gabriel Macht's Harvey quipped a dialogue that mentioned, "Prince of England
Prince Harry Mention
Image: Getty Images
Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams once called out the Buckingham Palace and British press for mistreating Meghan and wrote, "My friend Meghan is way out of your league."
My Friend
Image: Getty Images
Suits creator spoke fondly of working with Meghan Markle and said, "Among other things, I loved Meghan’s enthusiasm both on set and off", via Express
Enthusiasm
