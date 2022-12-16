Heading 3

Flashback: Money Heist's cast snaps

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alvaro Morte Instagram

The Gang

This photo from the finale watch party hosted by the cast of the show is beyond special. The selfie was posted by Alvaro Morte on Instagram

Image: Alvaro Morte Instagram

Happy Smiles

This sweet photo captures Alvaro Morte aka The Professor along with Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo and Pedro Alonso aka Berlin among others

Image: Ursula Corbero Instagram

Rio and Tokyo

If you loved Rio and Tokyo's romance on the show, their offscreen friendship is, even more, cuter and it can be seen in this click

Image: Alvaro Morte Instagram

Red Carpet Selfie

This photo of Alvaro Morte with Pedro Alonso and Itziar Ituño is a sweet one as they dazzle their smiles on the red carpet

Image: Ursula Corbero Instagram

Miguel and Ursula

This black and white photo of Miguel Herran and Ursula Corbero is too cute to miss. We love how happy the duo look in this click

Image: Ursula Corbero Instagram

Tokyo and Nairobi

The sisterhood shared by these two characters and the sweet bond of Ursula Corbero and Alba Flores is captured in this sweet photo

Image: Ursula Corbero Instagram

Denver and Tokyo 

This chill snap of Jaime Lorente and Ursula Corbero from the set of Money Heist is a cute one showcasing their friendship

Image: Alvaro Morte Instagram

Brothers

This photo of The Professor and Berlin aka Alvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso will remind you of the duo's onscreen brotherly bond

Image; Darko Perić Instagram

Berlin and Helsinki

Darko Perić’s social media platform is full of Money Heist's BTS photos and we love this one between him and Berlin aka Pedro Alsonso

Image: Netflix

The cast of Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 had dropped an adorable selfie that was taken by none other than everyone’s beloved Arturo actor Enrique Arce

Arturo's Selfie

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kendall Jenner's comfy street style

Click Here