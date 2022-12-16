Flashback: Money Heist's cast snaps
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alvaro Morte Instagram
The Gang
This photo from the finale watch party hosted by the cast of the show is beyond special. The selfie was posted by Alvaro Morte on Instagram
Image: Alvaro Morte Instagram
Happy Smiles
This sweet photo captures Alvaro Morte aka The Professor along with Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo and Pedro Alonso aka Berlin among others
Image: Ursula Corbero Instagram
Rio and Tokyo
If you loved Rio and Tokyo's romance on the show, their offscreen friendship is, even more, cuter and it can be seen in this click
Image: Alvaro Morte Instagram
Red Carpet Selfie
This photo of Alvaro Morte with Pedro Alonso and Itziar Ituño is a sweet one as they dazzle their smiles on the red carpet
Image: Ursula Corbero Instagram
Miguel and Ursula
This black and white photo of Miguel Herran and Ursula Corbero is too cute to miss. We love how happy the duo look in this click
Image: Ursula Corbero Instagram
Tokyo and Nairobi
The sisterhood shared by these two characters and the sweet bond of Ursula Corbero and Alba Flores is captured in this sweet photo
Image: Ursula Corbero Instagram
Denver and Tokyo
This chill snap of Jaime Lorente and Ursula Corbero from the set of Money Heist is a cute one showcasing their friendship
Image: Alvaro Morte Instagram
Brothers
This photo of The Professor and Berlin aka Alvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso will remind you of the duo's onscreen brotherly bond
Image; Darko Perić Instagram
Berlin and Helsinki
Darko Perić’s social media platform is full of Money Heist's BTS photos and we love this one between him and Berlin aka Pedro Alsonso
Image: Netflix
The cast of Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 had dropped an adorable selfie that was taken by none other than everyone’s beloved Arturo actor Enrique Arce
Arturo's Selfie
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kendall Jenner's comfy street style