Foods recommended by BTS

The BTS members have heavily recommended their favorite Korean dishes to ARMYs over and over again. Let's take a look at them

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Naengmyeon or cold noodles is a dish recommended by Jin. This dish is a blessing for the people of South Korea on a hot summer day

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Naengmyeon- Jin

BTS' leader RM loves to eat the noodle dish called Kalguksu. Kal in Korean means knife and guksu means noodles. Kalguksu is derived from a combination of the two as the noodles are finely cut using a knife

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Kalguksu- RM

Kimchi Jiggae or Kimchi stew is Jimin’s favorite Korean food. It is made of fermented marinated cabbage which gives the broth a tangy flavor

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Kimchi Jiggae- Jimin

Meat is something BTS cannot live without. None of their meals are complete if it doesn’t include at least one meat dish. Galbi or ribs is a must-have for SUGA, especially pork or beef ribs

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Galbi- SUGA

V mentioned that Japchae is one of his favorite things to eat. Japchae is a type of noodle dish that may look like vermicelli but it’s actually made of sweet potato starch

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Japchae- V

J-Hope is a huge fan of kimchi, which is fermented and marinated cabbage. Hence, it is no surprise that one of his favorite Korean dishes to eat is Kimchi Fried Rice

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Kimchi Fried Rice- J-Hope

Samgyeopsal or grilled pork belly is a must-have at any Korean Barbecue place. It is Jungkook’s favorite food. He loves it so much that he even made a song about it on the spot called Samgyeopsal

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Samgyeopsal- Jungkook

BTS do love a variety of Korean dishes, but their hearts unanimously flutter when it comes to store-bought Ramyeon

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 They’ve been spotted inhaling Ramyeon on various broadcasts and videos. Their love for Ramyeon made the brand Paldo release a specific size of Ramyeon for a limited time after RM requested it on VLive

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

