Foods recommended by BTS
The BTS members have heavily recommended their favorite Korean dishes to ARMYs over and over again. Let's take a look at them
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Naengmyeon or cold noodles is a dish recommended by Jin. This dish is a blessing for the people of South Korea on a hot summer day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Naengmyeon- Jin
BTS' leader RM loves to eat the noodle dish called Kalguksu. Kal in Korean means knife and guksu means noodles. Kalguksu is derived from a combination of the two as the noodles are finely cut using a knife
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Kalguksu- RM
Kimchi Jiggae or Kimchi stew is Jimin’s favorite Korean food. It is made of fermented marinated cabbage which gives the broth a tangy flavor
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Kimchi Jiggae- Jimin
Meat is something BTS cannot live without. None of their meals are complete if it doesn’t include at least one meat dish. Galbi or ribs is a must-have for SUGA, especially pork or beef ribs
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Galbi- SUGA
V mentioned that Japchae is one of his favorite things to eat. Japchae is a type of noodle dish that may look like vermicelli but it’s actually made of sweet potato starch
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Japchae- V
J-Hope is a huge fan of kimchi, which is fermented and marinated cabbage. Hence, it is no surprise that one of his favorite Korean dishes to eat is Kimchi Fried Rice
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Kimchi Fried Rice- J-Hope
Samgyeopsal or grilled pork belly is a must-have at any Korean Barbecue place. It is Jungkook’s favorite food. He loves it so much that he even made a song about it on the spot called Samgyeopsal
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Samgyeopsal- Jungkook
BTS do love a variety of Korean dishes, but their hearts unanimously flutter when it comes to store-bought Ramyeon
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
They’ve been spotted inhaling Ramyeon on various broadcasts and videos. Their love for Ramyeon made the brand Paldo release a specific size of Ramyeon for a limited time after RM requested it on VLive
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC