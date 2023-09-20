Heading 3

Foreign shows that are remade in India

Disney Plus Hotstar series The Night Manager is the Indian adaptation of the BBC series of the same name. The crime drama stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles

The Night Manager

The show was a remake of the British series of the same name and followed the story of a cab driver whose life turns upside down after he gets involved in a murder investigation. It has three seasons

Criminal Justice

Ajay Devgn's OTT debut was Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. It was the official Indian adaptation of the BBC show, Luther

Rudra

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh starrer Netflix series Rana Naidu is the remake of the popular show, Ray Donovan

Rana Naidu

Tanaav

Tanaav is the official Indian remake of the Israeli series, Fauda. The show was directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Sudhir Mishra 

Your Honor

The remake of the Israeli series Kvodo asks the question: how far would you go to protect your loved ones? The series stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead role

Aarya

This Sushmita Sen-led show is a remake of the Dutch series Penoza. The crime thriller follows the titular Aarya’s descent into a life of crime and deception in order to protect her family and get revenge for the murder of her husband

The Netflix adult crime drama show, Class is the Indian adaptation of the Spanish series, Elite. It explores various social issues faced by adolescents, including homophobia, economic inequality, casteism, child neglect, discrimination, etc

Class

It is the Indian remake of the British comedy series of the same name. The show, however, failed to elicit the same response as the originals and was discontinued after two seasons

The Office 

Kajol starrer The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon aur Dhokha is the official Indian remake of the CBS show, The Good Wife

The Trial

