Foreigners who are shining in Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez, a former model and Miss Universe Sri Lanka winner, is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2009 with Aladin and hasn't looked back since
Nargis Fakhri, a native of New York City, made her Bollywood debut in the film Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor and audiences fell in love with her
Amy Jackson, a former Miss Teen World from the United Kingdom, made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Ekk Deewana Tha. She received a lot of praise for her performance
Sunny Leone was born into a Punjabi family in Canada. She made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's film Jism 2 in 2012 and she is adored by the public
Elli Avrram, a Swedish actress, made her Bollywood debut in Saurabh Verma's comedy film Mickey Virus. She has done various shows and films since then, with her most recent song being Har Funn Maula from the film Koi Jaane Na
Lauren Gottlieb is a dancer and actress from the United States who made her Bollywood debut in the film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. She gave a crackling performance in the film
Nora Fatehi is a dancer, model, actor, singer and producer from Canada. She made her film debut in the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her dance moves have wowed the public
Natasa Stankovic, originally from Serbia, made her Hindi film debut in 2013 with the film Satyagraha, directed by Prakash Jha. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films
Sofia Hayat made her Bollywood debut in the April 2011 film Diary of a Butterfly, in which she played the lead character. The actress left the film profession to pursue spirituality and yoga
Boom was the debut film of Katrina Kaif on the big screen and she's been shining ever since. She is regarded as one of Bollywood's leading actresses