Found family trope in K-dramas
The Found Family or Family of Choice trope is a literary and media device where characters form a familial bond based on shared experiences, mutual understanding, and interpersonal connection
Image: tvN
What is a found family trope?
Demon hunters, disguised as noodle shop workers, embark on a mission to capture evil spirits seeking eternal life. Amidst this quest, a group of misfits comes together, adding a heartwarming touch to the story
Image: tvN
Uncanny Counter
A Korean baseball player's joy of joining a U.S. team is shattered when false charges lead to his arrest. In the unexpected camaraderie of prison life, a familial bond emerges, creating wholesome interactions between inmates and cops
Image: tvN
Prison Playbook
Hotel del Luna caters exclusively to ghosts, managed by a beautiful but ill-tempered CEO cursed for a forgotten crime. The found family theme shines as ghosts bond with a human, who ultimately guides them to the afterlife
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
Beyond Vincenzo Cassano's character, the show's true gem lies in the Cassano-Geumga family. Their journey, from internal conflicts to uniting against Babel, beautifully captures the family they forged within themselves
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
A paragliding accident lands a South Korean in North Korea. The North Korean soldiers' protective camaraderie with Yoon Se Ri forms a touching tale. Likewise, finding a family in Seo Dan is also heartwarming
Image: tvN
Crash Landing On You
With Ji Eun Tak's parents passing away at a young age, the family she found with Goblin, Sunny, and even the Grim Reaper is genuinely heartwarming
Image: tvN
Goblin
In Itaewon Class, the found family trope beautifully unfolds as a diverse group of individuals comes together, forging deep connections through shared struggles
Image:JTBC
Itaewon Class
Each character has their own struggles, coping methods, and path to happiness. Lee Kang Doo and Ha Moon Soo show that it's okay to share our pain with those we choose
Image:JTBC
Just Between Lovers
What's a more genuine found family than the one formed in the face of disaster? Amidst a mix of good and bad characters, this group bands together to combat a deadly zombie outbreak, shielding themselves and each other in the direst moments of need
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead