Found family trope in K-dramas

The Found Family or Family of Choice trope is a literary and media device where characters form a familial bond based on shared experiences, mutual understanding, and interpersonal connection

Image: tvN

What is a found family trope?

Demon hunters, disguised as noodle shop workers, embark on a mission to capture evil spirits seeking eternal life. Amidst this quest, a group of misfits comes together, adding a heartwarming touch to the story

Image: tvN

Uncanny Counter

A Korean baseball player's joy of joining a U.S. team is shattered when false charges lead to his arrest. In the unexpected camaraderie of prison life, a familial bond emerges, creating wholesome interactions between inmates and cops

Image: tvN

Prison Playbook

Hotel del Luna caters exclusively to ghosts, managed by a beautiful but ill-tempered CEO cursed for a forgotten crime. The found family theme shines as ghosts bond with a human, who ultimately guides them to the afterlife

Image: tvN

Hotel Del Luna

Beyond Vincenzo Cassano's character, the show's true gem lies in the Cassano-Geumga family. Their journey, from internal conflicts to uniting against Babel, beautifully captures the family they forged within themselves

Image: tvN

Vincenzo

A paragliding accident lands a South Korean in North Korea. The North Korean soldiers' protective camaraderie with Yoon Se Ri forms a touching tale. Likewise, finding a family in Seo Dan is also heartwarming

Image: tvN

Crash Landing On You

With Ji Eun Tak's parents passing away at a young age, the family she found with Goblin, Sunny, and even the Grim Reaper is genuinely heartwarming

Image: tvN

Goblin

In Itaewon Class, the found family trope beautifully unfolds as a diverse group of individuals comes together, forging deep connections through shared struggles

Image:JTBC

Itaewon Class

Each character has their own struggles, coping methods, and path to happiness. Lee Kang Doo and Ha Moon Soo show that it's okay to share our pain with those we choose

Image:JTBC

Just Between Lovers

What's a more genuine found family than the one formed in the face of disaster? Amidst a mix of good and bad characters, this group bands together to combat a deadly zombie outbreak, shielding themselves and each other in the direst moments of need

Image: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead

